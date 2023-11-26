Chet Holmgren breaks another Thunder rookie record in 33-point outing against Sixers

Chet Holmgren continues to write his name in the record books with his historically great start to his rookie season.

In the Oklahoma City Thunder’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Holmgren collected 33 points on 13-of-21 shooting, six rebounds and three blocks. He also shot 5-of-11 from 3.

This was the 21-year-old’s second 30-plus point game in his last four outings. He became the first rookie in Thunder history to have multiple 30-plus point games in the first month of his season.

This is quite the feat to accomplish considering the long list of impressive Thunder rookies. It’s important to note that this only includes Thunder history, not the Seattle Supersonics as well.

