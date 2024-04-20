Chet Holmgren anxious for playoff debut, excited to see home crowd

Considering how young the Oklahoma City Thunder are, Game 1 against the New Orleans Pelicans will be the first home playoff game for most of the roster.

In the Thunder’s final practice before their playoff debut, Chet Holmgren described himself as ‘anxious’ to get to a tip following a week of rest as the first seed.

When asked about the playoff shirts fans will sport during Game 1, Holmgren was excited about the atmosphere. The rookie seven-foot center understands the homecourt advantage the OKC crowd provides in the postseason.

“They didn’t bring it back because of me. I think they brought it back because of the playoffs,” Holmgren said about the playoff shirts. “If they didn’t, I’d probably have a word.”

What are Holmgren’s expectations for the Game 1 environment?

“A sea of white (shirts), man,” Holmgren said. “Lots of people standing up… Deafening sound.”

If the Thunder have a deep playoff run, the 21-year-old will need to play a massive part in it. Holmgren rounds out one of the best trios in the league with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

