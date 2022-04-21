Chet Holmgren announces he will enter 2022 draft

Adrian Wojnarowski: Gonzaga 7-footer Chet Holmgren – the No. 1 prospect in the ESPN Top 100 – will enter the 2022 NBA Draft, he tells ESPN: es.pn/3L6bYUd

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

I really like the top 8 or so of this draft.

Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey, Benn Mathurin, Shaedon Sharpe, Keegan Murray, Johnny Davis.

Certainly a chance for a few others to crack that group.

Some really good players. – 3:18 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Gonzaga 7-footer Chet Holmgren – the No. 1 prospect in the ESPN Top 100 – will enter the 2022 NBA Draft, he tells ESPN: es.pn/3L6bYUd – 3:01 PM

More on this storyline

With a spectacular freshman season in the books, Paolo Banchero has become the newest member of the Blue Devils’ one-and-done club by declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft. The Seattle native announced his decision Wednesday via social media, and is the second member of this year’s roster to announce their departure from the program. -via The Duke Chronicle / April 20, 2022

With March Madness officially wrapping up on Monday night as the Kansas Jayhawks took home the national title, the focus now shifts towards the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23rd. One of the potential top picks, Auburn standout Jabari Smith, has officially announced he is taking his talents to the next level. -via Clutch Points / April 5, 2022

Charles Barkley was breaking down the Duke vs. Arkansas men’s basketball matchup in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Saturday afternoon for TBS. He spent some time discussing Duke forward Paolo Banchero, and Barkley had high praise for Banchero. “I’m talking to all these NBA coaches and general managers, because I been looking at a lot of tape for the last couple months on college,” Barkley said. “Coming in, I said, ‘Yo’ man, there are two or three different guys you can take with the No. 1 pick in the draft.’ Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah — hell no. You taking this dude (points to Banchero picture) right here.” -via Montgomery Advertiser / March 27, 2022