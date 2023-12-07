Chet Holmgren with a 2 Pt vs. Houston Rockets
Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a 2 Pt vs. Houston Rockets, 12/06/2023
Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a 2 Pt vs. Houston Rockets, 12/06/2023
The pair are evenly matched and putting up similar numbers so far this season with Holmgren shooting better from 3-point range and looking more polished off the dribble.
Dan Titus continues to track the progress of the rookie class, and there's movement at the top of the rankings.
Michael Pina from The Ringer joins Dan Devine to talk about enjoyable NBA things (Point Book!), mystifying NBA things (Chet Holmgren!) and things they want to know from a crystal ball (will Zion return to form?).
The Thunder rookie hit a turnaround buzzer-beater to send the game to OT.
Minnesota is a game ahead of Oklahoma City.
“Skinny Bowl I” was highly anticipated everywhere except for the two franchises that have more similarities than differences and their hyped-but-worth-it rookies didn’t exactly light up the night in their first official matchup.
Vincent Goodwill talks about the matchup between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren before discussing Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock.
The Pistons are 10 losses from tying the longest streak in NBA history.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
Tagovailoa is leading by a margin of 15,000 votes.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
"I'm just there to support," the pop superstar told Time Magazine in her Person of the Year interview.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
It's time to take advantage of some strong injury-related trade targets in fantasy hockey leagues.
The Cowboys and Eagles play a huge game on Sunday night.
Five months after going into cardiac arrest, Bronny James is preparing to return to the basketball court. A decade ago, his basketball career might have been over. What changed?
Today's edition includes the latest on Shohei Ohtani's free agency, the "Hughes Bowl," NFL power rankings, and so much more.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
With four teams headed to Las Vegas, you don’t need every star. Just a few stars, and some household names.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!