Chestnut Ridge rising senior Easton Mull verbally commits to wrestle at Clarion University

Chestnut Ridge High School rising senior Easton Mull recently verbally committed to join the wrestling team at Clarion University.

Clarion competes at the NCAA Division I level. The Golden Eagles are members of the Mid-American Conference and are coached by Keith Ferraro. Forest Hills graduate Easton Toth is a member of the Clarion wrestling team.

Mull has an 118-32 career record over his first three seasons. He was a PIAA fourth-place finisher this past season at 114 pounds in Hershey. He is a three-time District 5 Class 2A champion and two-time Southwest Regional runner-up. Mull went 47-13 as a junior. He has racked up 72 career falls.

Mull posted a 38-8 record as a freshman. He finished 33-11 as a sophomore for the Lions.