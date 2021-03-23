Chestnut Ridge prevails over Brookville in PIAA wrestling duals

Mar. 23—BROOKVILLE — Chestnut Ridge's Josh Deputy is good friends with the coaches at Brookville and Burrell, annual foes at Brookville Ultimate Duals each January. His team beat one of them Monday night, and they'll face the other in the PIAA Class 2A Dual Meet quarterfinals Wednesday.

The Lions' second trip of the year to Brookville yielded a 41-21 win over the Raiders, landing Deputy's team in Wednesday's matchup with the WPIAL champ Bucs.

In January, the Lions beat the Raiders, 38-28, and Burrell, 33-30.

"It's been a difficult season," said the Lions coach. "We always know coming up here, we have a close bond with the Brookville team, and it's not always fun wrestling them, especially in critical moments. I like to see them do well as well as us, but we were ready tonight."

The Lions navigated around both of the Raiders' state medalists in heavyweight champion Nathan Taylor to start the match and fourth-place finisher Owen Reinsel at 126, forfeiting to both. But after that, they had an answer for anything the Raiders tried, taking nine of 11 bouts contested with four pins and two major decisions.

"We've had to change a ton of things up going into the duals after the individuals, keeping guys interested," said Deputy, whose team improved to 11-0 in its first dual since beating Bedford 51-21 way back on Feb. 11. "We had to change a ton of things to keep guys interested and that's who we are.

"We're a team-oriented program, and we always wrestle better than we do in individuals. I'm super-proud of the boys, and I hope the same team shows up Wednesday."

After Taylor's forfeit win to start the night at heavyweight, the Lions got going on the mat with Hunter Riggleman decisioning Jared Popson at 106 pounds. In a rematch of their dual meeting, Calan Bollman downed Cayden Walter 6-1 at 113. It was one of the bouts the Raiders probably needed to reverse the final score. Walter, who lost 3-2 to Bollman in January, finished with 99 career wins.

The Raiders got one of their two mat wins from Logan Oakes at 120 as he built a 5-0 lead on Brock Holderbaum for a 6-4 win. Holderbaum had beaten Popson with a pin at 106 in January.

The Lions move at 126 started their run after they forfeited to the state medalist Reinsel and bumped up their own medalist in Ross Dull to 132.

He delivered with a pin of Brecken Cieleski in the second period.

"We won the toss, and we kind of knew," Deputy said. "Brookville made the moves, and we stayed home the first time. This time, we decided we're going to follow them up through where the matchups were the last time. We got most of the matchup from last time, there were a few different ones, but that was how things shook out and fortunately it worked out for us."

Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer agreed. They won five on the mat the first time around and the matchups this time weren't favorable.

"We knew we needed to beat them down low," said Klepfer, whose team finished 11-6. "We needed to beat them at 113, 120, which was a nice win for Logan, and then we wanted the matchup with Dull and Reinsel at 126, and they forfeited and moved up, and it shifted their whole lineup up from there and that really made things tough on us.

"It was going to take an exceptional effort, and that what it takes in these kinds of meets, and it wasn't because a lack of effort," he added. "We had a couple positions that didn't just cost people points, it cost them a bout. You have to capitalize on those positions and they did.

"Credit to them. They are very well-coached, and they were just better tonight."

Wednesday's Chestnut Ridge-Burrell winner lands in Saturday's semifinals against either Forest Hills or Reynolds at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

The finals follow at around 1 p.m.