Chestnut Ridge holds off Everett to claim District 5 Class 2A softball title

Jun. 3—BEDFORD — Chestnut Ridge third baseman Maya Wingard celebrated her birthday on Wednesday as she and the rest of the Lions enjoyed a rewarding afternoon.

The second-seeded Lions jumped out to a six-run first inning lead and held off top-seeded Everett, 8-6, to claim the District 5 Class 2A softball championship at Bedford High School.

"We put a lot of nice bunts down, played some small ball, had them on their heels a little bit, and by the time things settled down, we had a nice little cushion," Chestnut Ridge coach Greg Lazor said. "We knew (Everett pitcher Olivia Hillegas) would settle down, that team is a good team.

"It was going to be hard to scratch more runs after that. Both pitchers battled a really tight strike zone today, and both pitchers I thought did a real nice job today."

Chestnut Ridge's explosion started with four-pitch, lead-off walk to Zoe Dunlap who later scored on an errant throw to third base.

Later in the frame, Wingard belted a two-run triple driving in Alyssa Henderson and Lauryn Calhoun to give the Lions a 5-0 lead. Wingard later scored on Rylee Ansell's single.

"We had one bad inning, and that's what did it for us," Everett coach Jackie Levy said. "I was so proud of our girls; they were fighting back until the last inning there. (Dunlap) did a really good job today keeping up in the zone today and our kids struggled with not swinging at that high pitch."

Henderson went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a double.

Everett cut the deficit to five after two innings, but then chipped away as Emily Browning delivered an RBI-double and Hillegas drove in a run on a single to make it 7-4 after five.

Both finished the day 2-for-4 while Browning drove in two runs, and Hillegas had an RBI of her own.

Henderson, however, added an insurance run on a single which pushed Isabella Wingard across the plate in the seventh. Isabella Wingard finished the day going 3-for-4 with three runs scored.

The Warriors didn't go away quietly as Makenna Richard crushed a two-run home run to left field, but that's as close as they got.

"It's definitely disheartening," Levy said. "We're a little more even than we showed in the first inning. I know for our pitcher she had more walks than she had the entire season."

Lazor was appreciative of the efforts both sides showed in the championship game.

"Both programs put a lot of effort and work into the team," he said. "It made it even more dramatic that we don't see each during the year, and it's kind of like we come together and have this one big finale. It made for an exciting day."

The Lions await the loser of Thursday's District 7 championship game between Laurel and Shenango in the opening round of the PIAA Tournament on Monday at a site and time to be announced.