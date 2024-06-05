Chesters signs permanent deal at Salford City

Dan Chesters made substitute appearances for West Ham in the Europa League and Premier League in the 2021-22 season [Getty Images]

Salford City have signed winger Dan Chesters on a permanent deal from Premier League side West Ham.

The 22-year-old joined the Ammies on loan on transfer deadline day in February and made 13 League Two appearances.

Chesters has made two first-team appearances for the Hammers and also spent time on loan at Colchester united in the 2022-23 season.

He has agreed a two-year deal at the Peninsula Stadium and arrives on a free transfer.

“I cannot wait to get back with the lads for pre-season and meet up with everyone again," Chesters told the club website.

“We want to start pushing on and winning loads of games and racking up the points this season - for me the main objective is to have a really good season, contribute with goals and to play well, taking players on and helping the team meet its aims of getting promoted.”