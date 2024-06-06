Chesterfield sign Shrewsbury Town skipper Dunkley

Promoted Chesterfield have made their fifth summer signing by bringing in experienced Shrewsbury Town skipper Chey Dunkley on a three-year contract.

The 32-year-old former Kidderminster Harriers, Oxford United, Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday centre-back follows the departure of Laurence Maguire to MK Dons.

The Spireites had already signed Bristol Rovers defender Lewis Gordon and strikers Paddy Madden as well as Kane Drummond and Tim Akinola since being promoted back to the English Football League.

Dunkley, who was Shrewsbury captain for the second of his two seasons with the Shropshire club, scored nine goals in his 85 appearances - including four last term when he was third top marksman for the EFL's lowest scorers.

He was one of five about to be out-of-contract players offered new terms at the end of the club's ninth straight campaign at third-tier level.

But only full-back Mal Benning has so far signed a new two-year deal, while goalkeeper Marko Marosi, defender Aaron Pierre and striker Daniel Udoh are all still pondering.