Chesterfield sign Bristol Rovers left-back Gordon

Chesterfield have signed Bristol Rovers defender Lewis Gordon - their third signing since being promoted back to the English Football League.

The 23-year-old left-back has penned a one-year deal, with the option to extend in the club’s favour, which will start when his Rovers contract expires on 30 June.

Gordon follows the arrival of strikers Paddy Madden and Kane Drummond.

Former Brentford youngster Gordon said: “It’s a club on the up. I have no doubts that I can progress here and be part of something special.

“I’m still only young and have lots to learn and I feel this is a place I can do that under a good manager and lots of good coaches."

The Spireites comfortably won the National League under Paul Cook to return to the EFL for the first time in six years, eventually finishing 12 points clear of nearest rivals Barnet, despite four straight late season defeats after they had won the title.