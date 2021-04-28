Chester Pitts signs one-day contract, retires with the Houston Texans

Former Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chester Pitts officially decided to call it a career.

Pitts, who has not been on an NFL roster since 2011, signed a one-day contract with the Texans on Tuesday to officially retire with the team that drafted him with a second-round pick from San Diego State in 2002.

An original Texan, Pitts played 114 games for Houston, starting in every game. However, he wasn’t always a guard, where he spent 82 of his games with the Texans. Starting out, Pitts played left tackle for the expansion franchise, starting in 32 consecutive games as quarterback David Carr’s blindside protector before kicking inside to play left guard.

Pitts posted a photo of himself signing the contract on Tuesday with chairman and CEO Cal McNair looking on.

In 2009, Pitts played two games for the Texans and required knee surgery. In the offseason, he left the Texans and signed with the Seahawks. However, he was limited to five starts over seven games. The 6-4, 308-pound interior offensive lineman was part of Seattle’s Week 17 win that clinched them the NFC West and a playoff berth, but he was on injured reserve for the Seahawks’ playoff run.

Pitts will be announcing the Texans’ day two pick at the 2021 NFL draft.

