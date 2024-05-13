Chester’s Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players from the week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this weeks edition of the “Pick 6” we highlight the great plays and players from the week in local sports. Goals, home runs, and State Champions are all showcased this week. Here is the list:
Malie Satete – West Las Vegas Softball
Dick Johnson – La Cueva Boys Tennis
Reed Spenrath – UNM Baseball
New Mexico United
St. Michael’s Boys and Girls Track Teams
Braiden Reynolds – La Cueva Baseball
