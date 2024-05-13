Chester’s Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players from the week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this weeks edition of the “Pick 6” we highlight the great plays and players from the week in local sports. Goals, home runs, and State Champions are all showcased this week. Here is the list:

Malie Satete – West Las Vegas Softball Dick Johnson – La Cueva Boys Tennis Reed Spenrath – UNM Baseball New Mexico United St. Michael’s Boys and Girls Track Teams Braiden Reynolds – La Cueva Baseball

