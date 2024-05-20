Chester’s Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players from the week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this weeks edition of the “Pick 6” we highlight the great local plays and players from Spring State Championship Saturday. State Champions from Track & Field, Baseball, and Softball all are showcased. Here is the List:

Zantelle Rodriguez – Centennial Softball Team Boudy Melonas – Grants Baseball Team Loving Softball Team Gianna Rahmer – Eldorado Girls Track & Field Cleveland Boys Track & Field Team West Las Vegas Softball Team

