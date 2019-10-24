The chess match between the Ravens and Patriots has already begun

The drama between the Ravens and the Patriots has already started.

The Patriots signed Justin Bethel on Tuesday, one day after the Ravens released him in order to preserve a 4th round compensatory pick they're in line to receive in the 2020 NFL Draft.

On Thursday, the Ravens answered by signing Jordan Richards, a defensive back and special teams player who was released by the Patriots on Wednesday.

In essence, the teams traded Bethel and Richards for each other, while preserving the Ravens' compensatory 4th round pick.

Richards spent three seasons in New England before making stops in Atlanta and Oakland. He returned to New England earlier this year. He played 25, 13 and 21 special teams snaps, respectively, over the Patriots' last three games.

Kickoff isn't for another week, but the storylines have already begun for Sunday Night Football in Baltimore.

