Chess match: ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham goes head to head with Oregon's Dan Lanning

Last Saturday Kenny Dillingham outmaneuvered coaching counterpart Chip Kelly of UCLA, who is twice his senior. This week's matchup could be an even more intriguing chess match though. The man in charge on the other side? Dan Lanning, who is only a few years older than Dillingham but a long-time friend and coaching colleague for whom Dillingham worked just last season.

Lanning is in his second season heading No. 6 Oregon (9-1, 6-1) which will make a stop at Mountain America Stadium for a 2 p.m. Pac-12 showdown against Dillingham's Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7, 2-5) that will air on FOX.

Kenny Dillingham, Oregon football’s co-offensive coordinator, leads drills during a “Saturday Night Live” event to host youth football players at Autzen Stadium on July 30, 2022.

Last season Dillingham served as offensive coordinator at Oregon. Dillingham and Lanning also were together on staff at Memphis for two years under Mike Norvell. Lanning was also a graduate assistant at ASU when Dillingham was still a student. So they know each other well.

Each knows the other's tendencies. They say they have to be cognizant of that but can't overthink things either.

“There’s a balance,” Dillingham said. “I can go and tell them certain things that I know that I instilled in them last year that they still do. But they know I know that. They’re not gonna let (quarterback) Bo (Nix) go to the line and do the same thing that they do. So, there’s a little bit of a chess match that I need to get away more than I need to get involved. I need to talk about personnel, strengths, weaknesses, and what they do well.”

Lanning offered much the same sentiment when he met with his usual media gathering in Eugene earlier this week, referring to the "swinging gate" offensive formation that worked well for the Sun Devils in last week's 17-7 win at UCLA.

"It depends on how much he comes out in gate formation. If that's gonna be 17 plays a game, we'll see. We expect to see some of those DNA trait type plays that they've always had, that he's carried in his system when he was here, that we still utilize today, and then we expect to see some new wrinkles," Lanning said. "But he's doing a good job with his team creating advantages with numbers, and I think we just always have to be sound. That's a big key in this game."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to quarterback Bo Nix during a timeout in the first half as the Oregon Ducks host Colorado in the Pac-12 opener on Sept. 23, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

The sub-plot within the plot lies in Nix, who has thrown for 3,135 yards and 29 touchdowns, making him a leading candidate for Heisman Trophy honors. Not only did Dillingham work with Nix last season at Oregon, he did so at Auburn in 2019 when Nix was a freshman.

Nix made the move to Eugene last season and completed a career-best 71.9% of his passes. He has improved on that this season, not at 77.7%.

Both Lanning and Nix himself have credited Dillingham for the quarterback's progress. And while the former coach and his protege can't necessarily stay in touch now they did cross paths at Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas in July. Nix was on stage doing his segment while Dillingham was waiting to enter for his. Dillingham beamed with pride as Nix spoke.

“We have an unbelievable relationship," Dillingham said earlier this week in his Monday briefing with the media. "It goes back to Auburn when I got the OC job in Auburn. He was the true freshman quarterback there that I recruited towards the end of that cycle and we just built a great relationship, stayed in contact, got to Oregon and moved to Oregon because of our relationship essentially. So when you really think about that, that's a good relationship we had. Is he trusted me, his family, trusted me with their son for his kind of second chance at this deal. When nobody thought he could throw and now he's over here gonna be a top 10 pick, potentially winning a Heisman."

ASU Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham leads his team onto the field to play against the Colorado Buffaloes at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 7, 2023.

Dillingham is also a fan of Bo Nix, the person.

"Bo is an unbelievable person. One he's a great, great, great kid. He's got a great family. He's so competitive, he's uber-competitive. He's super smart and intelligent. I had a scout ask me the other day, does he process because he throws the ball so quick. I'm like, yeah, that's why he throws it so quick because he knows exactly what's happening before the ball is snapped. That's one of his greatest strengths is he's gotten to a point for, he's gone from a guy who ran around a lot to a guy who literally has the quickest catch the throw, percentage or timing in college football. And that's a testament to just his intelligence, his work ethic and who he is as a person. "

The only hiccup for Oregon this season was a 36-33 loss to Washington, one the Ducks might have a chance to avenge if both make it to the Pac-12 title game.

ASU is at the other end of the spectrum but has regained some footing with wins in two of its last three games which has allowed it to equal its win total of a year ago. The injury-plagued Sun Devils have some momentum after a 17-7 win over the Bruins at the Rose Bowl.

The Sun Devils have been overmatched in just two games, with three of their losses coming by a touchdown or less. Dillingham has noted the growth and confidence in his team. Lanning isn't surprised with the shot of adrenaline Dillingham has provided in his inaugural season heading ASU.

“He’s doing exactly what I anticipated him to be able to do: bring an energy to a program, thinking of ways to win and innovative ways,” Lanning said. “I’m seeing a lot of those same traits that I expected to see from him, and we have certainly been in contact throughout the season. This week we’ll probably talk a little bit less.”

