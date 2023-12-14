Chess.coms Adds Endeavor Investment Amid Player Growth

Looking to enhance the mainstream appeal for one of the world’s oldest games, Chess.com announced a new deal with entertainment agency WME Thursday. The Endeavor subsidiary will create chess documentaries and develop creative content opportunities in the hopes of attracting new fans.

Endeavor has also invested an undisclosed amount in Chess.com as part of the tie-up.

“Chess.com’s unique community, content, and competition is a driving force behind chess’ increasing popularity,” Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said in a statement. “We are excited to help further expand their reach and bring more fans to the game via content development, brand partnerships, events, premium experiences, media rights and licensing opportunities.”

Launched in 2005, Chess.com hosts more than 10 million matches per day among more than 150 million registered users. Early last year, the company announced “significant” investment from growth equity firm General Atlantic. Chess has seen a post-pandemic surge in interest, with Chess.com helping to fuel participation boosts among the teenage, internet-native set. As of August, chess content had already garnered more than four billion views on YouTube this year, according to a YouTube blog post.

Chess.com’s 2023 Champions Chess Tour Finals are currently ongoing in Toronto after chess was included as part of the Olympic Esports Series this summer. In June, Chess.com was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential Companies with the outlet citing the company’s “savvy and often comical marketing strategy.” In another indication of chess’s resurgent cultural power, Puma announced a chess sneaker with world champion Magnus Carlsen in the spring.

“Chess.com is committed to serving our community and growing the game,” Chess.com CEO Erik Allebest said in a statement. “This partnership and strategic investment from Endeavor will be a major catalyst in helping us create more amazing experiences for the hundreds of millions of chess players worldwide through unique collaborations, content, and competitions.”

