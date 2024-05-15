Chess Column: Passed pawns must be pushed in battle XX
May 14—By Alan Kantor
National Master
Fresh off his taking first in the World Championship Candidates en route to challenging GM Ding Liren for the World Championship title, GM Dommaraju Gukesh was back on the road in another tournament. This time he took on GM Yi Wei
White: GM Dommaraju Gukesh (2764)
Black: GM Wei Yi (2755)
Superbet Poland Rapid (2024) (rapid) (8), Warsaw, Poland, May-10-2024
Sicilian Defense: Alapin Variation. General (B22)
1. e4 c5 2. c3
The Alapin Variation of the Sicilian Defense is one of the "anti-Sicilian" openings White can play against 1. ... c5. A solid opening, the Alapin is a well-respected way of bypassing the extensive theory of other Sicilian lines. The Alapin is a popular opening among club-level players, with grandmasters also often using this opening.
2. ... Nf6 3. e5
White drives Black's knight away from his defensive perch on the f6-square.
3. ... Nd5 4. Nf3 d6 5. Bc4 Nb6 6. e6
White attempts to disrupt the kingside but Black stays calm.
6. ... Bxe6
Not 6. ... Nxc4 7. Qa4+ Nc6 8. exf7+ Kxf7 9. Qxc4+ and Black is better.
7. Bxe6 fxe6
White makes it tough for Black to get his bishop out by crowding the area with pawns.
8. d4 cxd4
9. 0-0 Nc6
10. Ng5
The knight jumps in where the jumble of pawns are. When White caused weaknesses in Black's position, its time to take advantage of it.
10. ... Qd7
11. cxd4 g6
Black attempts to get the bishop yet.
12. Re1 e5
Attempting to free himself ...
13. d5
... as White tries to keep the file closed.
13. ... Nd4 14. Be3
White has the idea to ruin Black's position by trying to more pawn weaknesses.
14. ... Bh6
The bishop does double duty by attacking the knight and staring down the c1-h6 diagonal.
15. Bxd4 Bxg5 16. Bxb6 axb6 17. Nc3 0-0
The two sets of doubled pawn weaknesses are offset by the good white knight and bad black bishop.
18. Ne4 Bh6 19. a4 b5
Black tries to trade off one of the doubled pawns and get the queen into the action.
20. a5
And White tries to keep the file closed keeping the doubled pawns on the board.
20. ... Qc7
With the queen staring down the c-file without any opposition while also attacking the a-pawn, Black gains more of an advantage.
21. b4 Qc4
More pressure!
22. Rb1 Rac8
More ownership of the c-file.
23. Re2 Qd4
With Black's position, he adds to it by trading queens and watch as he creates a passed pawn.
24. Qxd4 exd4
"Watch the pawn!"
25. g3
White creates luft to eliminate back rank weaknesses.
25. ... d3 26. Ree1 Rf5
Now the f5-rook joins the fray.
27. f4
Cutting off the diagonal from the bishop.
27. ... Rxd5 28. Rec1
White tries to oppose rooks but Black has an answer ...
28. ... Rc2
Rooks love the seventh rank.
29. Nf2 g5
Trying to open the diagonal to help control more squares.
30. Re1
As White struggles to gain activity, Black initiates a one-two punch ...
30. ... d2 0-1
SOLVE IT #65
Solution from SOLVE IT #64: 1. Qf7+ Kh8 2. Qf8+ Rxf8 3. Rxf8+ Rxf8 4. Rxf8 mate..
