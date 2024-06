DUNLAP — Todd Chesnutt has resigned as the head boys golf coach at Concord High School.

Chesnutt led the program for three seasons. The Minutemen were 19-32 over those years, including 4-12 this past season.

A search for a new coach will begin immediately. Anyone interested in the job should contact Concord Athletic Director Dave Preheim at: dpreheim@concord.k12.in.us.