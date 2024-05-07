Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office to host annual football camp

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office has opened the registration period for its Child Today Leader Tomorrow (CTLT) Youth Football Camp.

Undersheriff Dave Rosado invites Chesapeake children, ages 10-14, to attend the free two-day football camp.

Courtesy of the Chesapeake County Sheriff's Office

This year, Oscar Smith Head Football Coach Chris Scott and former Coach Elisha “Cadillac” Harris will be joined by coaches from middle schools, high schools and colleges to teach the children basic football skills and lead them in drills.

Additionally, the camp aims to provide the children with team-building concepts, positive re-enforcement, and leadership development skills.

Created in 2010, the CTLT program strives gives local children from all walks of life, the opportunity to fulfill their potential through guidance and mentorship.

To register your children for this no-contact football camp click here.

