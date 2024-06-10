- Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever gameThe highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/caitlin-clark-angel-reese-wnba-sky-fever-cardoso/617598/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:17Now PlayingPaused
Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 'Unrivaled' league
New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart discusses 'Unrivaled,' the 3x3 women's league she co-founded with WNBA star Napheesa Collier. The Olympic gold medalist breaks it all down with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.
Lacob believes Valkyries can win WNBA title within five years
Golden State Valkyries president Jess Smith and general manager Ohemaa Nyanin join Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole on "Dubs Talk" to discuss Joe Lacob's goal for the Valkyries to win a WNBA title within five years.
White Sox react to bottles being thrown at Friday's game
White Sox' Andrew Vaughn and Pedro Grifol give first-hand accounts of the stoppage in Friday's game vs. the Red Sox
Cheryl Reeve mum on Caitlin Clark's roster snub
Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was asked Sunday about Caitlin Clark not being on the U.S. Women's Basketball roster for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris.