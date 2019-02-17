Cherry: Hurricanes 'are jerks' for the way they celebrate wins

Just in case you weren’t sure where Hockey Night in Canada commentator Don Cherry stood on the Carolina Hurricanes’ win celebrations on home ice, he stated his feelings loud and clear on Coach’s Corner on Saturday night.

The former Boston Bruins bench boss went on quite the rant about the team’s antics after Friday night’s viral spectacle following a 3-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. His co-host, Ron MacLean, and the rest of the country were just along for the ride during the 85-year-old’s colourful speech.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Don Cherry absolutely rips the Carolina Hurricanes for their post-game celebrations 😬 pic.twitter.com/aj7ekDD4f9 — Gino Hard (@Ginohard_) February 17, 2019





“These guys, to me, are jerks,” he said. “They better not do this in the playoffs… This is a joke.”

Well, Grapes, like it or not, the group’s slow clap and choreographed skit that goes along with it — known affectionately as the “Storm Surge” — have grown quite popular. The rink stays full following victories because fans are curious to see what the team will come up with next. And due to their hot play as of late, Cherry’s fears of these shenanigans potentially happening during the postseason may become a reality.

With Saturday’s 3-0 win over the Dallas Stars, the Hurricanes are now 16-5-1 in 2019. As a result, they’ve leaped over the Pittsburgh Penguins to find themselves in the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

We have a feeling their social media team may have heard Cherry’s thoughts because their Twitter bio looked a little different following his rant.

Story continues





Hockey commentator Don Cherry isn’t too pleased about the Carolina Hurricanes’ post-game win celebrations. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports

