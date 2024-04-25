Cherries to jet off to Los Angeles for pre-season

[Getty Images]

Bournemouth will be heading to Los Angeles for their summer pre-season training camp in preparation for the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

The squad will depart for the United States on 15 July and their main base will be Dignity Health Sports Park, the training ground of Major League Soccer team LA Galaxy.

During their two-week trip, the Cherries will also visit Santa Barbara and owner Bill Foley's Hotel Californian.

Andoni Iraola's squad will also play their first two pre-season friendlies during their time on the west coast of the USA, although details of these fixtures are yet to be announced by the club.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "I'm delighted that we are able to confirm this exciting news, and that we will be providing the best possible preparation for the playing squad to continue their great work of this season.

"We have secured an incredible facility for Andoni and his staff to operate in, for the start of what will be an historic season for AFC Bournemouth as we prepare to move into a state-of-the-art training ground of our own."

The club also confirmed that a further two pre-season friendlies will be hosted at Vitality Stadium in the build-up to next season, stating: "Opponents for these fixtures will be announced over the summer."