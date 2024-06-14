Cherries announce Raya Vallecano and Girona friendlies

[Getty Images]

Bournemouth have announced pre-season friendlies against La Liga sides Rayo Vallecano and Girona at Vitality Stadium in August.

The Cherries will welcome both to the south coast on consecutive weekends, with Rayo Vallecano visiting on Sunday, 4 August and the match with Girona scheduled for Saturday, 10 August.

Rayo Vallecano are Cherries boss Andoni Iraola's former team, while Girona enjoyed an excellent season, qualifying for the Champions league for the first time in their history.