Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Before, Napheesa Collier only had to think about herself, her plans, her goals, her schedule, her career. But after? "It changed everything,'' said Collier, the Minnesota Lynx's star forward. "Now there is another human, and she comes first. Everything I do is with her in mind.'' On May 25 Collier and her fiancé, WNBA and NBA skills coach Alex Bazzell, became parents when Collier gave birth to ...