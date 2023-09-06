Cher says she'll still be keeping her long black hair at 80 for this reason

Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

You won't be seeing Cher with a blue rinse or a pixie cut any time soon, just in case you were wondering. The icon turned 77 in May, but edging toward being an octogenarian in three years isn't factoring into her style and beauty choices, she revealed on Good Morning Britain this week.

While she may have sent the world reeling with a brief stint as a platinum blonde back in March, her black hair is here to stay.

When asked about her age and what keeps her feeling young, those iconic long tresses were one of the first things that came up: "My friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to have to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans because it seemed like in those days that's what women did, and it hasn't hit yet," she said.

"I just can't believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish, and I will still be wearing my jeans, and I will still be wearing long hair, and I will still be doing the same stuff I've always done."

When asked about not following the 'trend' for going grey (PSA: we at Cosmo don't view *not* dying your natural hair colour as a trend), Cher instead spoke about the "pretty amazing" genes in her family and about how she suspects her outlook on life to be a factor, telling the hosts: "I don't know if not feeling old makes you younger. I'm not trying to be young — I am who I am," she said. "I'm just getting along."

Preach. I hope who I am at 77 is also still this hot.

