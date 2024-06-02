Chennedy Carter rips Caitlin Clark’s game on social media

As it turns out, Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter had something to say about Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark after all.

Carter took to the social media platform of Threads where she replied to a post that included her postgame media remarks following the Sky’s 71-70 loss on Saturday against the Fever.

The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach shared Carter’s exchange from Threads on her account on X.

“& that’s on that cause beside three point shooting what does she bring to the table man,” Carter wrote on Threads.

During the game, Carter was assessed an away-from-the-play foul on Clark as she body-checked Clark before Aliyah Boston’s inbound pass just before the end of the third quarter. After a league review, the WNBA upgraded the foul to a Flagrant 1, though Carter was not fined.

Chennedy Carter bumped Caitlin Clark for an away from the play foul 😳 “That’s not a basketball play,” Clark told ESPN on the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/udTMmWFVyn — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 1, 2024

Asked to comment on the sequence and her foul on Clark, Carter declined to comment following the Saturday loss.

“I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions. I don’t know what she said. I didn’t say anything,” Carter told reporters.

WNBA fans had a wide range of reactions to the sequence featuring Carter and Clark. Many felt that it crossed the line and some thought it was an indication of Carter and the league’s jealousy of Clark.

During the game, Clark was interviewed in between the third and fourth quarters where she was asked to comment on the foul.

“Yeah, that’s just not a basketball play. But you know, I’ve gotta play through it, that’s what basketball is about at this level,” Clark said.

Fever head coach Christie Sides defended Clark on social media on Saturday, calling the foul “unacceptable.”

“This is unacceptable WNBA. When will the consistent complaints be heard?!? Something has to be done!” Sides posted on X.

Sides also celebrated Clark’s in-game response to the sequence.

“We’re just going to keep sending these possessions to the league, and these plays, and hopefully they’ll start, you know, taking a better look at some of the things that we see happening, or we think is happening.

“Just more happy that Caitlin handled it the way she did. You know, it’s tough to keep getting hammered the way she does and to not get rewarded with free throws or foul calls. She’s continued to fight through that. Appreciate that from her. Really, really proud of her for doing that,” Sides said.

Clark ended her day with 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal. The 6-foot rookie guard shot 4-for-11 from the field, including 2-of-9 from 3-point range.

During the Fever win, Clark joined Sabrina Ionescu as the only players in WNBA history to register 150-plus points, 50-plus rebounds and 50-plus assists in their first 10 career games.

Clark and the Fever return to action in a prime time affair versus the New York Liberty at 6 p.m. on NBA TV on Sunday.

