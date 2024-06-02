Chennedy Carter responds to controversy over foul on Caitlin Clark on X

To Chennedy Carter, this is much ado about nothing.

The Chicago Sky player came under scrutiny Saturday after hip-checking the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark during an in-bound play. The WNBA on Sunday upgraded that contact from a common foul to Flagrant 1.

While Carter came under fire, she finds the whole situation silly, summing up on social media: "hoop or shut up."

we grown asf & y’all talking about enforcer 😂 man gtfoh , hoop or shut up …. — H O L L Y W O O D 🛬 (@ChennedyCarter) June 2, 2024

Clark appeared to have jawed in Carter's direction earlier in the game, after a loose ball resulted in a Fever basket.

Carter also reposted of highlights involving Clark and Chicago Sky teammate Angel Reese, and another of Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas fouling Reese.

Clean box out by Angel Reese or flop by Caitlin Clark? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/H0YGtX2Kpc — WNBA Got Game (@wnbagotgame) June 2, 2024

Back to back incidents. This was the result of Angel Reese having Alyssa Thomas mad and frustrated the whole game. pic.twitter.com/nmJOrLvuCt — Holla Back (@tnchicintx) May 26, 2024

The Fever host the Sky again on June 16, and will play in Chicago twice later this season.

