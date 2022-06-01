Chennedy Carter with an And One vs. Dallas Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles SparksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Chennedy Carter (Los Angeles Sparks) with an And One vs. Dallas Wings, 05/31/2022
Chennedy Carter (Los Angeles Sparks) with an And One vs. Dallas Wings, 05/31/2022
The move to increase the minimum age to buy a semiautomatic rifle to 21 years old from 18 follows recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.
THE COUNTDOWN: Rarely has TV been bolder or more brutal than David Simon’s landmark drama series, which made stars of Idris Elba, Michael B Jordan and the late, great Michael K Williams. As the show celebrates 20 years since its debut, Greg Evans ranks all 60 of its episodes
State lawmakers will consider the proposals following two mass shootings in the past month: at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in which 10 people were slain and at school in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed. "Within the last month, two horrific mass shootings in Buffalo and in Texas have rattled this nation to our core and shed a new light on the urgent need for action to prevent future tragedies," Hochul said in a statement.
The gunman who killed 21 children and teachers at a Uvalde, Texas, school bought two AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles days after his 18th birthday.
While you wait, Downtown Flavortown offers arcade games, merch vendors, a large tiki bar and a duckpin bowling alley.
May 31 marks the 101st anniversary of the beginning of the Tulsa Race Massacre that destroyed the prosperous Greenwood neighborhood, a community of Black wealth and achievement that had been nicknamed
Diana Taurasi was livid.
Two days after his team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was back at FTX Arena on Tuesday attempting to sum up the season. Some of his thoughts: — He said the entirety of the season, “I feel like I still need some time to decompress.” — But, he noted, “It was just a really memorable and ...
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was close to landing a head coach job with these three NBA teams before ultimately landing in Boston.
Draymond Green gave reasoning why Steph Curry doesn't have an NBA Finals MVP, but Kevin Durant disagreed.
Draymond Green: You have to learn to listen to full takes and not snippets before you get baited into tweeting Champ. Source: Twitter @Money23Green What's the buzz on Twitter? David Hardisty @ clutchfans From the archives: January 3, 2019. Down two ...
Camila Giorgi's outfit changed when she stepped onto the court in the fourth round at the French Open.
Kendrick Perkins didn't hold back while talking about Draymond Green's comments on Steph Curry and his lack of an NBA Finals MVP award.
Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas warned the Philadelphia 76ers not to hire Doc Rivers over Tyronn Lue.
Paige VanZant made her in-ring debut Sunday at Double or Nothing and she sees a lot of room for improvement.
With the NBA Finals only two days away, here's the latest on three key injured Warriors.
Once again, Charles Barkley is rooting against the Warriors. But he says it has nothing to do with his hate for Dub Nation.
Steve Kerr knows what kind of mindset it take to be successful against tough opponents in the NBA Finals.
While it has been talked about, the Browns don't plan to release Mayfield taking one option for resolution off the table for the former #1 overall pick:
Nadal wins 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-7(4) Another classic encounter, their 59th match Nadal has a 14th French Open title in his sights