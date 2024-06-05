- Chicago Sky refuse to answer questions on Caitlin Clark after heated 71-70 lossThe Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter and coach Teresa Weatherspoon quickly shut down any questions about Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark after Saturday's 71-70 loss<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/chicago-sky/chicago-sky-refuse-to-answer-questions-on-caitlin-clark-after-heated-71-70-loss/566182/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Chicago Sky refuse to answer questions on Caitlin Clark after heated 71-70 loss</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:34Now PlayingPaused
- Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones react after pulling out 81-78 win over Diana Taurasi, Phoenix MercuryAfter the Liberty squeezed out an 81-78 win over the Diana Taurasi-led Phoenix Mercury, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones took the podium with head coach Sandy Brondello to discuss the team's effort in the victory.4:07Now PlayingPaused
Chennedy Carter and Marina Mabrey discuss the end of the Sky's 88-75 loss to the Liberty
Chennedy Carter led all scorers with 16, Marina Mabrey was not far behind with 15. The two discuss the end of the Sky's 88-75 loss to the New York Liberty.