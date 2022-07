Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

For the first time since rejoining the team earlier this month, and five days short of two months since giving birth to daughter Mila, Napheesa Collier did some light work Wednesday at Lynx practice. Coach Cheryl Reeve said Collier did some five-on-zero work. "So the heart rate is what the biggest challenge is,'' Reeve said. "That and legs. I mean, her legs aren't anywhere near ready. So she ...