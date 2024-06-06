Who is Chennedy Carter? What to know about Chicago Sky guard, from stats to salary

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter has been thrust into the national spotlight in the wake of her hard foul on WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark in a June 2 game against the Indiana Fever.

Carter was initially called for a common foul, but the WNBA upgraded it to a Flagrant 1 after reviewing the incident.

Carter may have added fuel to the fire after the game when she refused to answer questions about Clark.

The incident touched off a flurry of discussion over whether Clark has been unfairly targeted by opponents, if retribution against Carter was deserved or if that kind of physical play is just part of the game.

Regardless, the backlash against Carter has already led to some concerns about her safety.

Chennedy Carter, a 5-9 guard, is in her first season as a member of the Chicago Sky after being selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft by the Atlanta Dream.

Where did Chennedy Carter go to college?

Chennedy (pronounced "KEN-eh-dee") Carter was a McDonald's All-American at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas. She was a member of the USA Basketball team that won gold in the FIBA Americas U18 Championship in 2016.

She played college basketball at Texas A&M, where she was an honorable mention All-American for the 2018-19 season and averaged 22.5 points per game over three years in College Station.

Carter was chosen fourth overall in the 2020 WNBA draft by the Atlanta Dream.

Chennedy Carter WNBA stats

Carter started 16 games for the Dream in 2020, averaging 17.4 points per game and being named to the WNBA's All-Rookie team.

She played in just 11 games in 2021 due to being suspended indefinitely for "conduct detrimental to the team" and was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Carter played 24 games for the Sparks in 2022, but was later benched and waived midway through the season.

After not playing in the WNBA in 2023, Carter was signed by the Chicago Sky for the 2024 season. She has averaged 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists over the Sky's first eight games.

Chennedy Carter salary

Chennedy Carter is currently on a one-year contract with the Sky that pays her $64,154, according to Spotrac.

Chennedy Carter confrontation in Washington, D.C.

A security officer stepped between a man and members of the Chicago Sky as their bus arrived at the team hotel in Washington, D.C., ahead of their June 6 game against the Washington Mystics.

The man had a camera and was trying to approach guard Chennedy Carter, however security was able to de-escalate the situation without the assistance of police.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chennedy Carter: Stats, bio, salary for Chicago Sky guard