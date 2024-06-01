Chennedy Carter declines to comment on Caitlin Clark foul

Chennedy Carter, Caitlin Clark and jealousy are trending across social media.

The WNBA is in the spotlight, but not necessarily for all the right reasons. Just before the end of the third quarter during the Indiana Fever’s 71-70 Saturday win over the Chicago Sky, Carter body-checked Clark before the rookie guard could receive an inbounds pass from teammate Aliyah Boston.

It had a number of WNBA fans upset that Carter wasn’t assessed a flagrant foul or ejected.

Chennedy Carter bumped Caitlin Clark for an away from the play foul 😳 “That’s not a basketball play,” Clark told ESPN on the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/udTMmWFVyn — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 1, 2024

In between the break during the third and fourth quarters, Clark was interviewed by ESPN and commented on the foul by Carter.

“Yeah, that’s just not a basketball play,” Clark said. “But you know, I’ve gotta play through it, that’s what basketball is about at this level.”

Afterwards, given the chance to comment on the sequence, Carter declined to comment.

Chennedy Carter on the sequence with Caitlin Clark in the 3rd quarter: “I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions.” Full clip: pic.twitter.com/4bRnyXgPjV — Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) June 1, 2024

“I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions. I don’t know what she said. I didn’t say anything,” Carter told reporters.

The free throw that Clark was awarded and sank from the away-from-the-play foul on Carter wound up being the difference in the Fever’s one-point victory over the Sky.

Clark ended her day with 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal. The 6-foot rookie guard shot 4-for-11 from the field, including 2-of-9 from 3-point range.

During the Fever win, Clark joined Sabrina Ionescu as the only players in WNBA history to register 150-plus points, 50-plus rebounds and 50-plus assists in their first 10 career games.

Clark and the Fever return to action in a prime time affair versus the New York Liberty at 6 p.m. on NBA TV on Sunday.

