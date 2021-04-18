Cheng and Clem overcome knee injuries to keep playing

David Elwell, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·5 min read

Apr. 18—Michael Cheng plays football and tennis at Decatur Heritage.

On Monday, Cheng will be playing in the Class 1A-3A state tournament in Mobile.

Raegan Clem plays softball at Ardmore. Her team is ranked No. 6 in Class 5A and dreams of returning to the state tournament next month.

Both Cheng and Clem are seniors. They have the common goal of closing out their high school careers with success at the highest level.

Another thing they have in common is that in this school year they both tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in one of their knees.

In a time before COVID, they both may have just thought what rotten luck and been done with their high school careers. Now a year after the experience of COVID and the shutdown of their spring sports, these two have been inspired to battle through injuries and play on.

Cheng tore the ACL in his right knee while making a tackle in a football game against Phillips on Sept. 4.

"There was a jumble of players after I made the tackle," Cheng said. "Right away I knew something wasn't right. My knee hurt, and I could barely walk off the field."

Clem tore the ACL in her left knee last month in a collision with a fielder at third base.

"I could feel the kneecap move and felt the pain," Clem said. "The coaches had to carry me off the field."

The ACL is tissue that connects the thigh bone to the shinbone at the knee. Symptoms for ACL injuries include pain, knee swelling and instability.

An ACL sprain can be treated with physical therapy. An ACL tear almost always requires surgery. The recovery time can be anywhere from six to 12 months.

MRIs confirmed the bad news for both athletes that they had indeed tore their ACLs. That is where the experiences of Cheng and Clem go in different directions.

Cheng knew the injury had ended his final football season and thought that playing tennis was probably impossible. So on Sept. 29, Dr. Lyle Cain at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham repaired Cheng's knee. The knee has a giant scar from the stitches.

After months of rehab, Cheng cleared one final strength test. Cain was so impressed that he told Cheng that he could give tennis a shot.

"I never even thought it was possible," Cheng said. "This was in February, and I had not even gone to any of the team meetings."

In a sport with so much stopping and starting and movement to cover the court, Cheng, wearing a lightweight knee brace, qualified for the state tournament last week at No. 3 singles for the Eagles. Since the team finished second at sectionals, Cheng gets to make the trip with the rest of his team of Michael Vandiver, Willis Orr, Connor Francis, Owen Thompson and Jack McDaniel. It's the first time the Decatur Heritage boys have qualified for state.

"I really wasn't expecting to have Michael back this season," Decatur Heritage tennis coach Gorden Seik said. "He just shined all season. He just hustles all over the court."

After the MRI revealed the news Clem was dreading to hear, she asked her doctor, Dr. Eric Stanford in Athens, if there was any way she could continue to play.

"He said that I couldn't make it any worse by playing," Clem said. "He understood how important it was to me to finish out my senior season. After having our season cut short last year, I was determined to finish this season."

This season is not the end of Clem's softball career. She has signed to play at North Alabama.

"Before I even decided to come back I called Coach (Ashley) Cozart at UNA and told her," Clem said. "She told me that if COVID had taught her anything, it's to go for it girl."

Clem went through two weeks of therapy to strengthen the knee. By the third week she was in the batting cage and it didn't take long to get her swing back.

The question was where could she play? Clem has to wear a knee brace, but her position is catcher.

"The plan was for me to move to first, but I just didn't have the lateral motion to really play first," Clem said. "Then I asked Dr. Stanford if there was any way I could catch. He said if I could fit the brace on with the shin guard that I could. Actually, it wasn't that hard to make it all fit."

That's what Clem has done. She admits the way she plays the position looks a little different. Her coach is just glad to have her big bat back in the lineup. She's hit three home runs since her return.

"She's limited to singles and home runs," Ardmore coach Stephen Baugh said. "She won't be hitting any doubles or triples because she just can't run well enough, but it's great to have her back."

Clem has hit quite a few home runs in her career, but the one she will probably most remember was the first one after almost seeing her season end.

"It was a slow jog around the bases because that was the best I could do," Clem said. "It took longer than it used to take, but I enjoyed every second of it. I'm just so happy to still be playing with my teammates."

david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @DD_DavidElwell.

Recommended Stories

  • Nets choose resting Kevin Durant over reward of East's top seed in loss to 76ers

    The Nets drew a clear line in the sand on Wednesday, prioritizing extreme caution when it comes to the health of their superstar trio over a tiebreaker with the 76ers for the East's No. 1 seed.

  • Kelvin Gastelum has his new 'mind coach' to thank for renewed focus

    Gastelum has shown remarkable talent at times, but he’s the first to admit that consistency hasn’t been his strong suit.

  • Jamal Murray's torn ACL doesn't signal the end for the Nuggets' future

    He just turned 24 this February, and with a core under the age of 27, this isn’t the end of the story for the Nuggets. The momentum has stopped for now, but there’s always another way to the cup.

  • Soccer-Norwich promoted to Premier League despite defeat as rivals drop points

    (Reuters) -Norwich City clinched promotion to the Premier League with five games to spare on Saturday after rivals Brentford and Swansea City failed to win their Championship matches, guaranteeing Daniel Farke's leaders one of the automatic promotion places. The Canaries sealed an immediate return to the top flight -- which has been worth at least 160 million pounds ($221.3 million) in previous seasons -- having finished bottom of the Premier League in the 2019-20 campaign. Not even a 3-1 defeat later on Saturday by playoff-chasing Bournemouth took the gloss of the achievement, sealed thanks to Brentford playing out a 0-0 stalemate with Millwall and Swansea City drawing 2-2 against bottom club Wycombe Wanderers.

  • NBA betting: Denver Nuggets title odds take big tumble after Jamal Murray injury

    The Denver Nuggets are currently 34-20 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.

  • No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

    Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.

  • Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266

    Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will put his title on the line for the second time at UFC 266 on Sept. 4 against top contender Glover Teixeira. UFC president Dana White broke the news on Wednesday to ESPN. Blachowicz (28-8) won the vacant 205-pound title by defeating Dominick Reyes by knockout at UFC 253 in September. He defeated the title against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 in March. The Polish champion handed Adesanya his first career loss. Conor McGregor sexual assault charges dropped in France Teixeira (32-7), a former title challenger, solidified his place as the top contender in the division by putting together a five-fight winning streak. During his recent run at the top of the division, Teixeira has earned two Performance of the Night bonuses. While UFC 266 has a main event bout, the location and venue of the planned fight card hasn't been disclosed.

  • Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

    CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Israel Adesanya-Robert Whittaker 2 the fight to make after UFC Vegas 24

    Marvin Vettori can wait.

  • Dustin Poirier releases statement on Conor McGregor donation conflict

    When the sun set on Tuesday, former two-division champion Conor McGregor said his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier was off after Poirier called out "The Notorious" for not fulfilling his donation promise to Poirier's charity. Early Wednesday morning, UFC president Dana White announced that not only is the trilogy bout between McGregor and Porier still on, but it will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in front of a capacity crowd. “I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!” White said in a video released on his Twitter account. “This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s 20,000 fans. “This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.” Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw— danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021 Hours after White's announcement, Poirier released a statement via social media pulling back a bit from his comments about the donation. "I am very passionate about my charity as you all know. I jumped the gun, and took private matters between Conor and my foundation public. My mistake, we live, we learn," the statement read. "Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal! I feel like I have brought a negative energy, and professional opinions into something I am working so hard on that give people a reason to cheer and smile. I will take this in stride and continue to fight the Good Fight. New goal coming soon, and it's a BIG one. Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision." RELATED > Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas 1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021

  • Arnold Allen wants Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige winner after UFC Vegas 23 victory

    Arnold Allen scored a big win at UFC on ABC 2 (aka UFC Vegas 23). He defeated Sodiq Yusuff and improved his record in the octagon to 8-0. With such a big victory under his belt, Allen is aiming ever higher. When he returns to the cage, he'd like to square off with the likes of the winner of the upcoming bout between Chan Sung Jun and Dan Igo. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade Arnold Allen punches Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23

  • WNBA draft moments: Sports leagues should keep drafting from living rooms after the pandemic

    The pandemic has inspired some changes worth keeping. Count drafting from living rooms as one of them.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Fallout of Jamal Murray's injury and more for Week 17

    Jamal Murray's injury rightly has all the headlines. Here's Nick Whalen with the fantasy fallout and more.

  • Draymond Green with a block vs the Boston Celtics

    Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) with a block vs the Boston Celtics, 04/17/2021

  • Mac Jones' shortcomings don't fit into today's NFL. Yet, he could be QB outlier worthy of 49ers' draft gamble.

    This is about whether the 49ers, or others, think they can win with a QB who will sit in the pocket, rather than make the defense worry about him slaloming through it.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge retires from NBA after experiencing irregular heartbeat during game

    LaMarcus Aldridge said his irregular heartbeat was "one of the scariest things I've ever experienced."

  • 2021 IndyCar season preview: Scott Dixon looks to beat a crowded field for his seventh title

    If Dixon wins the championship then Chip Ganassi will have a pair of seven-time champions on its team.

  • Bulls star Zach LaVine to reportedly miss games after entering NBA's health and safety protocols

    The Bulls will reportedly lose their best player as they fight for a playoff spot.

  • Nuggets announce Jamal Murray has torn ACL in left knee, will be out indefinitely

    Jamal Murray is done for the season.

  • Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren final staredown ahead of Triller boxing bout

    Weeks of trash talk will finally come to a head on Saturday night when former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren steps into a celebrity boxing match opposite YouTube sensation Jake Paul under the Triller Fight Club banner. Ahead of Saturday night's bout, check out the final face-off between the two, as Askren turned heads because of a perceived lack of conditioning, while Paul forced heads to look up with his giant robot of a mascot. Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren staredown (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)