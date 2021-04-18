Cheng and Clem overcome knee injuries to keep playing

Apr. 18—Michael Cheng plays football and tennis at Decatur Heritage.

On Monday, Cheng will be playing in the Class 1A-3A state tournament in Mobile.

Raegan Clem plays softball at Ardmore. Her team is ranked No. 6 in Class 5A and dreams of returning to the state tournament next month.

Both Cheng and Clem are seniors. They have the common goal of closing out their high school careers with success at the highest level.

Another thing they have in common is that in this school year they both tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in one of their knees.

In a time before COVID, they both may have just thought what rotten luck and been done with their high school careers. Now a year after the experience of COVID and the shutdown of their spring sports, these two have been inspired to battle through injuries and play on.

Cheng tore the ACL in his right knee while making a tackle in a football game against Phillips on Sept. 4.

"There was a jumble of players after I made the tackle," Cheng said. "Right away I knew something wasn't right. My knee hurt, and I could barely walk off the field."

Clem tore the ACL in her left knee last month in a collision with a fielder at third base.

"I could feel the kneecap move and felt the pain," Clem said. "The coaches had to carry me off the field."

The ACL is tissue that connects the thigh bone to the shinbone at the knee. Symptoms for ACL injuries include pain, knee swelling and instability.

An ACL sprain can be treated with physical therapy. An ACL tear almost always requires surgery. The recovery time can be anywhere from six to 12 months.

MRIs confirmed the bad news for both athletes that they had indeed tore their ACLs. That is where the experiences of Cheng and Clem go in different directions.

Cheng knew the injury had ended his final football season and thought that playing tennis was probably impossible. So on Sept. 29, Dr. Lyle Cain at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham repaired Cheng's knee. The knee has a giant scar from the stitches.

After months of rehab, Cheng cleared one final strength test. Cain was so impressed that he told Cheng that he could give tennis a shot.

"I never even thought it was possible," Cheng said. "This was in February, and I had not even gone to any of the team meetings."

In a sport with so much stopping and starting and movement to cover the court, Cheng, wearing a lightweight knee brace, qualified for the state tournament last week at No. 3 singles for the Eagles. Since the team finished second at sectionals, Cheng gets to make the trip with the rest of his team of Michael Vandiver, Willis Orr, Connor Francis, Owen Thompson and Jack McDaniel. It's the first time the Decatur Heritage boys have qualified for state.

"I really wasn't expecting to have Michael back this season," Decatur Heritage tennis coach Gorden Seik said. "He just shined all season. He just hustles all over the court."

After the MRI revealed the news Clem was dreading to hear, she asked her doctor, Dr. Eric Stanford in Athens, if there was any way she could continue to play.

"He said that I couldn't make it any worse by playing," Clem said. "He understood how important it was to me to finish out my senior season. After having our season cut short last year, I was determined to finish this season."

This season is not the end of Clem's softball career. She has signed to play at North Alabama.

"Before I even decided to come back I called Coach (Ashley) Cozart at UNA and told her," Clem said. "She told me that if COVID had taught her anything, it's to go for it girl."

Clem went through two weeks of therapy to strengthen the knee. By the third week she was in the batting cage and it didn't take long to get her swing back.

The question was where could she play? Clem has to wear a knee brace, but her position is catcher.

"The plan was for me to move to first, but I just didn't have the lateral motion to really play first," Clem said. "Then I asked Dr. Stanford if there was any way I could catch. He said if I could fit the brace on with the shin guard that I could. Actually, it wasn't that hard to make it all fit."

That's what Clem has done. She admits the way she plays the position looks a little different. Her coach is just glad to have her big bat back in the lineup. She's hit three home runs since her return.

"She's limited to singles and home runs," Ardmore coach Stephen Baugh said. "She won't be hitting any doubles or triples because she just can't run well enough, but it's great to have her back."

Clem has hit quite a few home runs in her career, but the one she will probably most remember was the first one after almost seeing her season end.

"It was a slow jog around the bases because that was the best I could do," Clem said. "It took longer than it used to take, but I enjoyed every second of it. I'm just so happy to still be playing with my teammates."

