The Chemung County Senior Games kicks off for 2024

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Chemung County Senior Games kicked off today for its 33rd year in Horseheads.

For the next few weeks, over 400 athletes, ages 50 and older, will be competing in a variety of games. Today, it all kicked off with the Hazel Thompson Memorial 65+ Softball Tournament at the Town of Horseheads Sports Complex.

New accessibility ramp unveiled at Community Arts of Elmira

Events are divided into eight age brackets with medals being awarded to the top three participants from each age group. The events started on May 21 and will go until June 14.

The games are held to encourage active and healthy lifestyles as you get older. It also allows people who don’t see each other very often to come together and compete with or against one another.

“It seems like every spring it’s old-timers day,” said Ken Elston, a coach for one of the softball teams. “So we come in and some of these guys we only see once or twice a year, and it’s truly a blessing.”

Montour Falls Library now accepting book sale donations

A list of all of the events and when they will take place can be found below.

Tuesday, May 21 at 9 a.m. – Hazel Thompson Memorial 65+ Softball Tournament at the Town of Horseheads Sports Complex

Thursday, May 23 at 9 a.m. – Hazel Thompson Memorial 70+ Softball Tournament at the Town of Horseheads Sports Complex

Wednesday, May 29 at 10 a.m. – Mini Golf at Eldridge Park

Wednesday, May 29 at 1 p.m. – Disc Golf at Eldridge Park

Thursday, May 30 at 12:30 p.m. – Doubles Bowling at Dixie Lanes

Friday, May 31 at 1:30 p.m. – Recreational Team Volleyball at Family Fitness Center

Saturday, June 1 at 9 a.m. – Recreational Mixes/Doubles Pickleball at Family Fitness Center

Monday, June 3 at 12:30 p.m. – Singles Bowling at Dixie Lanes

Tuesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. – Singles Shuffleboard at Family Fitness Center

Wednesday, Juneau 5 at 9 a.m. – Bocce at Italian American Veterans Club

Thursday, June 6 at 12:30 p.m. – Doubles No Tap Bowling at Dixie Lanes

Friday, June 7 at 9 a.m. – Putt Putt Billiards at Chapel Park

Saturday, June 8 at 9 a.m. – Archery at Chemung County Rod and Gun Club

Monday, June 10 at 12:30 p.m. – No Tap Singles Bowling at Dixie Lanes

Tuesday, June 11 at 10 a.m. – Singles Cornhole at Family Fitness Center

Wednesday, June 12 at 9 a.m. – Bee Stephens Memorial Golf Tournament at Soaring Eagles Golf Course

Friday, June 14 at 8:30 a.m. – Picnic/Field Day Event at Harris Hill Youth Camp

More information about the Chemung County Senior Games can be found on the Chemung County website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.