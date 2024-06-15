Cheltenham Town sign defender Haynes

Ryan Haynes made 31 league appearances in two seasons with Northampton Town [Getty Images]

Cheltenham Town have signed full-back Ryan Haynes on an undisclosed contract.

The 28-year-old joins the Robins after being released by Northampton Town.

Haynes is the third player to join the club this week after midfielders Scott Bennett and Harry Pell joined on Friday and, like Bennett, played under new Cheltenham boss Michael Flynn at Newport.

“The message is very clear. We’d like to be challenging at the top end of the table and that’s why I’m here," Haynes told the club website.