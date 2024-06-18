Cheltenham need 'togetherness' to succeed - Flynn

New Cheltenham Town manager Michael Flynn has said it is going to be "tough" in League Two next season and that the Robins need "togetherness" to succeed.

Flynn, 43, was appointed last month after the departure of Darrell Clarke to Barnsley, having most recently spent eight months as manager of Swindon Town.

Cheltenham were relegated back to the fourth tier at the end of last season after a disastrous start to the campaign that they were ultimately unable to recover from.

"We're not going to automatically turn up in League Two and get promoted back to League One - it's going to be a tough, tough league," Flynn told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"We won't have one of the biggest budgets in the league.

"We have got to build a team that want to play for Cheltenham Town, that want to work hard for the shirt and create a togetherness that can help you achieve things without having the most resources.

"I've done it before in those situations and I'm looking forward to doing it again."

'I want players to fight for each other'

Flynn is well versed in League Two football, having spent four years as the boss of Newport County, where he twice led them to the play-off final in 2019 and 2021.

He followed that with a 14-month spell at Walsall, before joining Swindon in May 2023.

While the Welshman started with a nine-game unbeaten run at the County Ground, he left in January after a run of 10 losses in his last 15 games.

"My most successful time is when we've had the group of players who were most together in the changing room," he added.

"Did we have the biggest budget at Newport? No. Did we have it at Walsall? No. Did we have it at Swindon? No.

"There's different ways you can be successful but the way I want the players to stick together and fight for each other is key to who I'm bringing in and why I'm bringing them in."

Cheltenham have also brought in former manager Gary Johnson as their new director of football this summer and ex-captain Aaron Downes as Flynn's assistant.

Five new players have already been signed, including former Wrexham captain Luke Young and midfielder Scot Bennett.

"We've got to make sure we've got the experience, I don't want any negative hangover from the relegation," Flynn said.

"The way Darrell finished the season over the games for the boys who are left should give them confidence that they can have a good season again."