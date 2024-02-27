Cheltenham Gold Cup runners, riders, favourites and odds for 2024

Shishkin burnished his credentials as a legitimate Cheltenham Gold Cup contender with a smooth victory in the Grade 2 Denman Chase at Newbury.

After falling when looking to have the King George IV Chase at his mercy on Boxing Day, the ten-year-old powered clear for his first win of the season.

He now looks the best candidate from Britain to challenge last year’s winner and current odds-on favourite Galopin Des Champs.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is run on the final day of the four-day Cheltenham Festival.

This year, the race is on Friday, March 15 and will start at 3.30pm.

The race will be broadcast live on free-to-air television by ITV1. It will also be shown on Racing TV for subscribers.

Ahoy Senor 9, Mrs C Wymer & Mr PJS Russell, Lucinda Russell – 50/1

Hugely talented on his day and with two Grade 1s to his name, he has the ability to mix it with the best. This season has not gone to plan though having been pulled-up twice. Supporters will point to the fact that he usually comes alive in the spring but he has got a long way to go on this season’s form. Could well go straight to Aintree.

Bravemansgame 9, John Dance and Bryan Drew, Paul Nicholls – 25/1

Consistent but has found one too good on each of his three starts this season. May well have been hard done by in the King George after being hampered somewhat at the last but connections may feel that was a race for the taking after the departure of Shishkin. He did run a mighty race in defeat in the Gold CUp last year and will be in the shake-up again if bringing that level of form.

Conflated 10, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott – 66/1

Very classy at his best but, now 10, he has not been able to replicate the lofty performances of his younger days. Entered for the Cross-Country and immediately installed as favourite. All indications are that will be his target come March.

Corach Rambler 10, The Ramblers, Lucinda Russell – 20/1

Last year’s Grand National winner will once again have Aintree as his main focus but connections have already indicated that this will be his tune up. Has won at the last two festivals and as such will be of interest as a live outsider to pick up some place money should things turn into a slog.

Fastorslow 8, Sean & Bernardine Mulryan, Martin Brassil – 5/1

There is a feeling this eight-year-old has plenty more to offer. Only just touched off at last year’s festival but has taken his form to another level since, winning a pair of Grade 1s including a defeat of Galopin Des Champs at Punchestown. We were denied a re-match at Leopardstown over Christmas but we’ll almost certainly get it at Cheltenham.

Galopin Des Champs 8, Mrs Audrey Turley, Willie Mullins – Evens

Untouchable in last year’s race and will likely be sent off a short-priced favourite again this year. Back to his very best when slamming Gerri Colombe at Leopardstown last time, in a performance that appears to put him a long way clear of his main rivals in the division. Will likely run in the Irish Gold Cup before Cheltenham.

Gentlemansgame 8, Robcour, Mouse Morris – 16/1

Will certainly get some attention from punters and likely bigger odds. Lightly raced in 2023 but has looked to have improved on past efforts, with a win and second in Grade 2 company. A race like this is certainly a step up but for those looking for a challenger with scope for improvement - this could well be your one.

Gerri Colombe 8, Robcour, Gordon Elliott – 9/1

It is tough to get away from the fact that he was soundly put in his place by Galopin Des Champs at Leopardstown. Was certainly rounding into a major contender but now has to prove he has what it takes to seriously challenge the supremacy of Galopin Des Champs. The Irish Gold Cup will give him a chance to do just that.

Hewick 9, TJ McDonald, JJ Hanlon – 16/1

He has the story, the charismatic trainer and the toughness - but will that be enough in a race of this nature? Came from nowhere to win the King George late on but will have to tidy up his jumping markedly if he is to seriously challenge for honours at the festival. Connections have confirmed he will run.

Jungle Boogie 10, Malcolm C Denmark, Henry De Bromhead – 66/1

A fragile horse, who at the age of ten has just run five times under rules. Produced a career-best to win a Grade 3 at Tramore on New Year’s Day but will need to step up yet again if he is to enter calculations at Cheltenham. He is running out of time to show just how good he might be but as perhaps the least exposed horse in the race, he presents an intriguing conundrum.

L’Homme Presse 9, DFA Racing, Venetia Williams – 10/1

Back with a bang at Lingfield and now represents one of Britain’s best chances. Injuries have meant we have seen him on the track just three times since April 2022 but a smashing win over a decent yardstick in the Fleur De Lys Chase means he now has to be taken seriously. There is much to like about this previous festival winner.

Monkfish 10, Mrs S Ricci, Willie Mullins – 33/1

At one time he looked to be the coming superstar force in the staying division but rotten luck with injuries has curtailed pretty much all his progress. Completely outclassed when dropped into a Grade 1 hurdle at Punchestown at the end of last season, Monkfish has not jumped a fence in public since April 2021. Tough to see him challenging if he’s pitched into deep water like this.

Nassalam 7, John And Yvonne Stone, Gary Moore – 40/1

The Welsh National winner has seen his mark vault 19lb since the start of the season. A tilt at the Grand National is likely to be on connection’s mind but you could hardly blame them coming to Cheltenham first. A proven stayer, he may well offer some each-way value should the ground come up testing at Cheltenham.

Protektorat 9 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales, Dan Skelton – 80/1

Has run in the last two Gold Cups and has far from disgraced himself in either. His third-placed finish in 2022 was an especially good effort but in truth the minor places are the best he can hope for. A solid run behind L’Homme Presse at Lingfield showed there is still some spark left but much more was needed if he was to hold serious credentials as a winner.

Shishkin 10, Mrs J Donnelly, Nicky Henderson – 9/1

Jump racing’s ultimate enigma. He might well be one of the five most talented horses in training but has a frustrating tendency to get in his own way. Failed to start on his intended seasonal reappearance before a jumping error cost him the chance to win the King George on Boxing Day. For all the drama, you do feel he has at least one more seismic performance in him. Will it come here? Will it come at Aintree? Who knows…