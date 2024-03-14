Cheltenham Gold Cup: Hewick ruled out, Galopin Des Champs seeks second win

Can Galopin Des Champs do it again?

Cheltenham Festival 2024 Dates: 12-15 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main races: 15:30 Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, with feature races on BBC Radio 5 Live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

King George VI Chase winner Hewick has been ruled out of the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

Trainer John 'Shark' Hanlon walked the course on Thursday and decided the ground was too soft to suit his horse.

Galopin Des Champs will bid to defend his title for Willie Mullins as the big race marks its 100th anniversary.

Record-breaking Irish trainer Mullins is looking to cap a landmark week by winning the showpiece event for the fourth time in six years.

Rivals will include Fastorslow and last year's runner-up Bravemansgame.

But bargain buy Hewick, who cost just £800, will miss the contest which boasts prize money of £625,000.

Fastorslow, trained by Martin Brassil, has twice got the better of Galopin Des Champs but the reigning champion came out on top last time in the Irish Gold Cup.

"Galopin des Champs came out of his last race very well and I am very happy," said Mullins, who also won the race with Al Boum Photo in 2019 and 2020.

"It's going to be a tip-top Gold Cup and we are in great form."

Willie's son Patrick, who rode the trainer's historic 100th Festival winner on Wednesday, will be aboard stablemate Monkfish.

A fascinating race sees a host of contenders and plenty of question marks.

Gentlemansgame has not run since defeating Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall Chase more than four months ago, but the grey cannot be discounted in the hands of shrewd trainer Mouse Morris.

The Real Whacker clocked up a third course victory when edging out Gerri Colombe to win the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at last year's Festival. They both return along with the 2022 novice chase winner L'Homme Presse.

Grand National winner Corach Rambler, Welsh National victor Nassalam and Rachael Blackmore's mount Jungle Boogie also line up.

BBC pundit tips

Andrew Thornton, former jockey who won Gold Cup in 1998 on Cool Dawn: Galopin Des Champs on the slow ground for the in-form Mullins team is hard to oppose. Corach Rambler is unbeaten around Cheltenham and has a good each-way chance.

Gina Bryce, racing broadcaster on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra: It's tough to take on last year's winner but Gentlemansgame has bags of potential at a big price and despite his relative inexperience, could improve to play a part.