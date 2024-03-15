Cheltenham Gold Cup 2024: Galopin Des Champs wins again for Willie Mullins

Cheltenham Festival 2024 Dates: 12-15 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main races: 15:30 Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, with feature races on BBC Radio 5 Live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Galopin Des Champs defended the Cheltenham Gold Cup to crown a historic week for trainer Willie Mullins.

The 10-11 favourite, ridden by Paul Townend, won in style from Gerri Colombe with Corach Rambler third.

It was a fourth Gold Cup victory in six years for Mullins, who reached 100 Cheltenham Festival wins on Wednesday.

In the race's centenary year, he is the first trainer to win twice with two different horses after also scoring with Al Boum Photo in 2019 and 2020.

Galopin Des Champs had to contend with the attentions of loose horse Fastorslow, who had earlier unseated JJ Slevin, but Townend kept his cool.

The winner had always been prominent and secured victory by three and a half lengths from Gerri Colombe (13-2) with Grand National winner Corach Rambler a further nine and a half lengths behind.

"I think he just put himself into the superstar category, to do what he did and the way he did it with the loose horse," said Mullins.

"We will come back and try to win it for a third time. He has the ability to do it."

Townend said of his mount: "What makes him a champion? His heart probably. We had to go through reserves which only special horses have."

Another magical day for Mullins

It was a return to normal business for Mullins at Cheltenham after a blank day on Thursday as he took Friday's opening two races.

Majborough claimed the Triumph Hurdle for the trainer's seventh victory of the week.

The 6-1 winner, ridden by Mark Walsh for owner JP McManus, led home a Mullins 1-2 with Kargese in second.

Absurde, a 12-1 chance who won last year's Ebor Handicap on the Flat before finishing seventh in the Melbourne Cup, claimed the County Hurdle under Willie's nephew Danny.

That sealed the leading trainer title at the Festival for the 11th time in the last 14 years.

Gordon Elliott, the last man other than Mullins to top the standings in 2018, took the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle with 33-1 chance Stellar Story as jockey Sam Ewing secured his first Festival win.

It denied former football manager Harry Redknapp another winner with his horse The Jukebox Man, trained by Ben Pauling, just edged out. Redknapp savoured success 24 hours earlier with stablemate Shakem Up'Arry.

