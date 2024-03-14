Cheltenham Festival day 3: winners and results

Protektorat won the Ryanair Chase for owner Sir Alex Ferguson - Getty Images/Harry Murphy

1.30: Turners Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

Winner: Greg Dawning

2.10: Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap)

Winner: Monmiral

2.50: Ryanair Chase (Grade 1)

Winner: Protektorat

3.30: Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

Winner: Teahupoo

4.10: TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)

Winner: Shakem Up’Arry

4.50: Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2)

Winner: Golden Ace

5.30: Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase

Winner: Inothewayurthinkin

Cheltenham Festival day 3 tips

Marcus Armytage’s best bet

Teahupoo (Stayers’ Hurdle, 3.30): A light campaign so far this season can pay handsomely here for connections of Teahupoo, who comes forward clear on official ratings and, enticingly, with the potential to rate higher still. He remains an unexposed hurdler and looks to have taken aim at this race ever since finishing an excellent 3 rd in last year’s renewal. Jack Kennedy enjoys a perfect record aboard the horse and, in a race lacking considerable depth, Teahupoo is strongly fancied to take all the beating in this year’s Stayers’ Hurdle.

Telegraph Sport’s best bet

Ahoy Senor (Ryanair Chase, 2.50): This race looks wide open, with the rain looking to have dented the chances of long-time favourite Banbridge. Envoi Allen, Stage Star and Capodanno all have serious chances but at the prices Ahoy Senor should be backed. This is the time of year when he tends to come into his own and he will benefit from the return to a left-handed track, after a good run at Ascot last month. Expect Derek Fox to bounce him out in front and make it a stern test of stamina over two and a half miles. Should his jumping hold up, he should be bang there with a chance at the bottom of the hill.