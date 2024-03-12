Cheltenham Festival day 2 guide: Tips, races, results, weather and more

Edwardstone is the favourite for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at 3.30 - Getty Images/Alan Crowhurst

Willie Mullins is chasing a century of Cheltenham Festival winners and bookmakers will fear him reaching the milestone on day two.

After Gaelic Warrior, State Man and Lossiemouth delivered on Tuesday to take the trainer to 97 Cheltenham winners, Mullins saddles three more odds-on favourites in Grade 1 races on Wednesday.

They are Ballyburn in the two-and-a-half mile opener, Fact to File in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase and El Fabiolo in the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

When is day two of Cheltenham Festival?

The meeting got under way on Tuesday, and continues on Wednesday, March 13. The first of seven races is off at 1.30pm. Scroll down for a full schedule.

How can I watch Cheltenham Festival?

The first five races of each day of the meeting will be broadcast live free-to-air on ITV1 and on streaming via ITVX. For coverage of the entire card, including the final two races of each day, Racing TV is the place to go.

What races are on day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival?

1.30: Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

Best bet: Predators Gold e/w

2.10: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

Best bet: Monty’s Star

2.50: Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap)

Best bet: Might I

3.30: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)

Best bet: Edwardstone e/w

4.10: Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country Chase)

Best bet: Galvin

4.50: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)

Best bet: Harper’s Brook

5.30: Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1)

Best bet: Sixmilebridge

What is the weather forecast?

The second day will see light cloud above Cheltenham with only a 10 per cent chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be between 10 and 13C with winds of 27-32mph. Visibility is expected to be good.

The latest going report on Tuesday afternoon said the going was: heavy, soft (in places) on the Old Course; soft, heavy (in places) on the New Course; and heavy, soft (in places), waterlogged (in places) on the Cross Country Course, where there will be an inspection at 8am on Wednesday.

Cheltenham Festival day 2 tips

Charlie Brooks’ best bet

Captain Guinness (Queen Mother Champion Chase, 3.30): Captain Guinness might not be the most obvious choice in the Queen Mother, but he won on heavy ground at Naval in November and he was second in this race last year. There is no Energumene to beat this year, and a repeat of last year’s effort over course and distance would probably be good enough to win this.

Telegraph Sport’s best bet

Monty’s Star (Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase): An afterthought in the market here and the most likely improver. The form of his last run reads especially well and giving his running it is hard to see him being out of the frame. The booking of Rachael Blackmore is an obvious plus. Big chance at a backable price.

