Cheltenham Festival 2024: Race schedule, times, and BBC radio coverage

Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame jump the final fence during last year's Gold Cup

Cheltenham Festival 2024 Dates: 12-15 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main races: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, with feature races on BBC Radio 5 Live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Galopin Des Champs will seek a second straight Gold Cup as the race marks its 100th year at the Cheltenham Festival - and you can follow it live on the BBC.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra will bring you commentaries of all 28 races at the meeting from 12-15 March, with coverage of Gold Cup day also on Radio 5 Live including Friday's big race at 15:30 GMT.

There will also be live text commentaries, racecards and results every day on the BBC Sport website and app, and additional coverage on BBC Sport's social media accounts.

Radio commentary will come from John Hunt, with Gina Bryce presenting coverage from Tuesday to Thursday and Mark Chapman on Friday.

Former jockeys Andrew Thornton and Charlie Poste will also be part of the team along with reporter Rob Nothman.

Full race schedule and BBC coverage

All times GMT. Distances in miles, furlongs and yards. Races in bold will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Tuesday, 12 March - Champion Day

13:30 - Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, 2m 1/2f

14:10 - My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase, 2m

14:50 - Ultima Handicap Chase, 3m 1f

15:30 - Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy, 2m 1/2f

16:10 - Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle, 2m 4f

16:50 - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, 2m 1/2f

17:30 - Maureen Mullins National Hunt Chase (Novices' Chase, amateur jockeys), 3m 6f

BBC coverage

13:15-17:45 - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Wednesday, 13 March - Style Wednesday

13:30 - Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle, 2m 5f

14:10 - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, 3m 1/2f

14:50 - Coral Cup Hurdle (Handicap Hurdle Race), 2m 5f

15:30 - Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, 2m

16:10 - Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase, 3m 5 1/2f

16:50 - Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase, 2m

17:30 - Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Standard Open NH Flat Race), 2m 1/2f

BBC coverage

13:15-17:45 - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Thursday, 14 March - St Patrick's Thursday

13:30 - Turners Novices' Chase, 2m 4f

14:10 - Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle), 3m

14:50 - Ryanair Steeple Chase, 2m 4 1/2f

15:30 - Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, 3m

16:10 - TrustATrader Plate (Handicap Chase), 2m 4 1/2f

16:50 - Ryanair Mares Novices' Hurdle, 2m 1f

17:30 - Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Chase, 3m 2f

BBC coverage

13:15-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra (TBC)

Friday, 15 March - Gold Cup Day

13:30 - JCB Triumph Hurdle, 2m 1f

14:10 - McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle, 2m 1f

14:50 - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, 3m

15:30 - Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase, 3m 2 1/2f

16:10 - St James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase, 3m 2 1/2f

16:50 - Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase, 2m 4 1/2f

17:30 - Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, 2m 4 1/2f

BBC coverage

13:15-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra (TBC)

13:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Catch-up

You can listen to all our radio sports programming on the BBC Sounds app and via the BBC Sport website.