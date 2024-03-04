Cheltenham Festival 2024: Race schedule, times, and BBC radio coverage
Cheltenham Festival 2024
Dates: 12-15 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main races: 15:30 GMT
Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, with feature races on BBC Radio 5 Live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.
Galopin Des Champs will seek a second straight Gold Cup as the race marks its 100th year at the Cheltenham Festival - and you can follow it live on the BBC.
BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra will bring you commentaries of all 28 races at the meeting from 12-15 March, with coverage of Gold Cup day also on Radio 5 Live including Friday's big race at 15:30 GMT.
There will also be live text commentaries, racecards and results every day on the BBC Sport website and app, and additional coverage on BBC Sport's social media accounts.
Radio commentary will come from John Hunt, with Gina Bryce presenting coverage from Tuesday to Thursday and Mark Chapman on Friday.
Former jockeys Andrew Thornton and Charlie Poste will also be part of the team along with reporter Rob Nothman.
Full race schedule and BBC coverage
All times GMT. Distances in miles, furlongs and yards. Races in bold will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Tuesday, 12 March - Champion Day
13:30 - Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, 2m 1/2f
14:10 - My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase, 2m
14:50 - Ultima Handicap Chase, 3m 1f
15:30 - Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy, 2m 1/2f
16:10 - Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle, 2m 4f
16:50 - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, 2m 1/2f
17:30 - Maureen Mullins National Hunt Chase (Novices' Chase, amateur jockeys), 3m 6f
BBC coverage
13:15-17:45 - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
Wednesday, 13 March - Style Wednesday
13:30 - Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle, 2m 5f
14:10 - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, 3m 1/2f
14:50 - Coral Cup Hurdle (Handicap Hurdle Race), 2m 5f
15:30 - Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, 2m
16:10 - Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase, 3m 5 1/2f
16:50 - Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase, 2m
17:30 - Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Standard Open NH Flat Race), 2m 1/2f
BBC coverage
13:15-17:45 - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
Thursday, 14 March - St Patrick's Thursday
13:30 - Turners Novices' Chase, 2m 4f
14:10 - Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle), 3m
14:50 - Ryanair Steeple Chase, 2m 4 1/2f
15:30 - Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, 3m
16:10 - TrustATrader Plate (Handicap Chase), 2m 4 1/2f
16:50 - Ryanair Mares Novices' Hurdle, 2m 1f
17:30 - Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Chase, 3m 2f
BBC coverage
13:15-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra (TBC)
Friday, 15 March - Gold Cup Day
13:30 - JCB Triumph Hurdle, 2m 1f
14:10 - McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle, 2m 1f
14:50 - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, 3m
15:30 - Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase, 3m 2 1/2f
16:10 - St James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase, 3m 2 1/2f
16:50 - Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase, 2m 4 1/2f
17:30 - Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, 2m 4 1/2f
BBC coverage
13:15-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra (TBC)
13:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live
Catch-up
You can listen to all our radio sports programming on the BBC Sounds app and via the BBC Sport website.