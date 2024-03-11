Cheltenham Festival 2024: Preview as Willie Mullins runs State Man in Champion Hurdle

Galopin Des Champs won the 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup for jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins

Cheltenham Festival 2024 Dates: 12-15 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Feature races: 15:30 Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, feature races Radio 5 live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Racing's showpiece Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday with one man set to dominate at the four-day meeting.

Irish trainer Willie Mullins has the favourite in many of the 28 races and needs six victories to become the first person to have 100 Festival winners.

In Tuesday's Champion Hurdle he saddles last year's runner-up State Man, with 2023 winner Constitution Hill absent.

Mullins seeks a second straight win in Friday's Gold Cup - which marks its centenary - with Galopin Des Champs.

Bargain buy Hewick, who cost just £800, will be among the rivals in a contest which boasts prize money of £625,000.

Around 250,000 spectators are expected at the Gloucestershire track this week although ticket sales have been slower than recent years with rising prices and the cost of living cited as factors.

Jump racing fans have also complained of uncompetitive top-level races this season with small fields dominated by a handful of trainers.

Much of that will be forgotten as the Cheltenham crowd gives its traditional roar at the start of the opening Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Daily highlights

Tuesday: Bookmakers fear a kicking with punters likely to include Supreme contender Tullyhill, Arkle Chase hopeful Gaelic Warrior and Mares' Hurdle favourite Lossiemouth in Mullins accumulators. Gordon Elliott's Irish Point will be among those trying to halt the charge in the Champion Hurdle.

Wednesday: Last year's Arkle 1-2 renew rivalry in the Queen Mother Champion Chase. El Fabiolo represents Mullins while British trainer Nicky Henderson will hope Jonbon can go one better and provide some compensation for his star Constitution Hill missing the meeting.

Thursday: Teahupoo leads the Stayers' Hurdle market for Elliott, but there would be no more popular victor than 2019 winner Paisley Park, in the swansong of his career for trainer Emma Lavelle and owner Andrew Gemmell, who has been blind since birth. Envoi Allen will bid for a second successive Ryanair Chase win under Rachael Blackmore.

Friday: Fastorslow was beaten last time by Galopin Des Champs but won their previous two encounters and other leading Gold Cup rivals include last year's runner-up Bravemansgame, Henderson's enigmatic Shishkin and Grand National winner Corach Rambler.

Mullins has been leading trainer at 10 of the past 13 Cheltenham Festival meetings

Mullins landmark, Irish domination and the weather

Despite his strong hand, Mullins is taking nothing for granted as he approaches the 100-winner landmark.

"It's not something I think anyone in racing ever thought of so I don't know," said Mullins, who with 94 wins is 21 clear of nearest challenger Henderson for Festival triumphs.

"We've gone one or two days without a winner at Cheltenham and no one is gifted winners at Cheltenham. It's only when you go back every year - you sort of forget how hard it is to win there."

Irish-trained runners are expected to dominate again, with only 10 of last year's winners from Britain.

In fact Mullins is favourite to have more success than the entire British contingent.

The going at Prestbury Park is expected to be soft after heavy rainfall in the weeks leading up to the Festival, with a mixed weather forecast for the meeting itself.

Tuesday schedule

13:30 - Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, 2m 1/2f

14:10 - My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase, 2m

14:50 - Ultima Handicap Chase, 3m 1f

15:30 - Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy, 2m 1/2f

16:10 - Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle, 2m 4f

16:50 - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, 2m 4 1/2f

17:30 - National Hunt Chase (Novices' Chase, amateur jockeys), 3m 6f