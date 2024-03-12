Cheltenham Festival 2024: El Fabiolo among Willie Mullins favourites on Wednesday

Willie Mullins is three away from 100 winners at Cheltenham

Willie Mullins runs favourite El Fabiolo in the Queen Mother Champion Chase on Wednesday as he nears a historic 100 Cheltenham Festival wins.

A Tuesday treble led by Champion Hurdle victor State Man put the Irishman on 97 victories.

Last year's Arkle Chase winner El Fabiolo renews rivalry with runner-up Jonbon.

An inspection on Wednesday morning will see if the Cross Country Chase can take place as planned at the rain-hit track.

That course was waterlogged in places and the race could be rescheduled for Friday if the ground has not dried out.

Mullins only has outsider Stattler in the Cross Country, but he has a host of chances across Wednesday including odds-on favourites Ballyburn (Gallagher Novices' Hurdle) and Fact To File (Brown Advisory Novices' Chase).

The day, once marketed as Ladies' Day, is now branded 'Style Wednesday'.

A crowd of of 60,181 attended the first of Cheltenham's four days and spectators and officials will hope all runners and riders come back safely.

Two horses sustained fatal injuries on Tuesday - Highland Hunter, trained by Fergal O'Brien, and Ose Partir of Martin Brassil's yard.

A Cheltenham spokesperson said: "Highland Hunter was immediately attended by expert veterinary professionals in the concluding stages of our third race but sadly passed away.

"In the sixth race, Ose Partir sustained an injury and was humanely put to sleep. Our heartfelt condolences are with the connections of both horses."