Sir Alex Ferguson wins back-to-back Cheltenham races – then targets a treble

Sir Alex Ferguson, owner of Monmiral, celebrates alongside Alan Halsall (background) and Sam Allardyce (left) - PA/Joe Giddens

Sir Alex Ferguson secured back-to-back wins at Cheltenham – then immediately told Telegraph Sport he was targeting a 1999-style treble. Ferguson, 82, was in jubilant mood in the paddock after ending his 20-year wait as part-owner for a winner at the festival.

Monmiral had come from behind to land the Pertemps Hurdle Final, getting trainer Paul Nicholls off the mark at the 2024 Festival. Then, in the next race, the record-breaking former Manchester United manager was left singing “championes” with his co-owners after Protektorat secured victory in the Ryanair Chase.

Protektorat had beaten 2023 winner Envoi Allen to seal a double for trainer Dan Skelton and his jockey brother Harry. Ferguson has L’Eau Du Sud, Sonigino and Il Ridoto still to ride and he told the Telegraph “aye, always” when asked whether he now had a treble in his sights to emulate the feat of his United team in 1999.

“I’ve waited 20 years and now had two winners in 40 minutes,” said Ferguson. Ferguson has enjoyed a lucrative year with various winners elsewhere but he had never tasted triumph at an event he said ranks alongside the FA Cup Final as a national event.

“A lot of people buy a horse and never ever have a winner – I’ve been very fortunate in that I’ve had some really good horses,” he said.

Ferguson opened up to The Telegraph about the importance of horse racing to him as an escape when he was United manager.

“Even when I go back to my time at United, it was a period in which I needed something outside the game,” he explained. “I started reading a lot and then I started to buy a horse and then I got two horses, then three horses, but then my wife says ‘you’ll buy them all’. It was a real sidetrack away from football. It was really important.”

Victory does not compare with his all-conquering feats at United manager, however.

”It’s not comparable,” he said. “Football was my life. I was committed to the sacrifice in my career in football. This is different. This is enjoyment. I don’t worry about the training ground. I don’t want to worry about what the trainer is saying. Just go in there and get something like today. It’s fantastic.”

Ferguson said his first wins at Cheltenham were “just wonderful”, however. “It’s a national event,” he said. “You can take the Derby, you can take the FA Cup Final - it’s one of those three...You can compare them to football because it’s a different thing. A different sacrifice in football.”

Football’s old timers Ferguson and Redknapp walk tall on Cheltenham’s turf

Now we know what former football managers do in their retirement. They win at Cheltenham. Both Sir Alex Ferguson and Harry Redknapp found themselves in the winner’s enclosure, as three of the day’s races were won by horses in which they had a stake. In the battle of football’s old timers, it ended up Fergie 2 ‘Arry 1, a result best delivered in the tones of James Alexander Gordon announcing their triumphs on Sports Report.

And boy were they enjoying their moment. Not even a narrow escape from a cooling bucket of water chucked over Redknapp’s horse Shakem Up’Arry after it had galloped home in the Trustatrader Plate Handicap Steeplechase, was dampening the enthusiasm of the former Tottenham and West Ham manager, who said he got the racing bug from his nan, who was a bookies’ runner in the East End of London.

And here he is now, a successful racehorse owner.

”To be here now in this position is incredible,” he said. “I grew up at West Ham as a player – we had a team of punters, everybody had a bet, that was how it was in those days.

We all love racing. I’ve been lucky that I’ve been able to get into racing as an owner. It’s just been incredible.”

For Ferguson, meanwhile, this was a day which delivered reward for a lengthy display of the kind of extended patience he rarely displayed as a manager.

His first ever Cheltenham victory came when his horse Monmiral came through a crowded field to win the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle. It surprised many people, including Ferguson, who has been waiting two decades to break his Cheltenham duck.

In the manner of Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scoring in the dying moments of the 1999 Champions League final, all those years of hurt were completely upended when he secured a second victory no more than 40 minutes later.

Indeed he barely had time to get back to his box with his trophy tucked under his arm when Protecktorat, the French born horse that appears to be his equine Eric Cantona, won the Ryanair Chase. As he made his way to the podium to celebrate that victory, stopping en route to chat with his fellow coaching miracle worker Willie Mullins, he was asked how it felt compared to his many footballing triumphs.

“Sorry,” he replied. “I’ve just got to go and pick up the trophy.”

Clearly, the lure of silverware does not diminish over time.

Sir Alex Ferguson (right) has been an owner for a quarter of a century both on the flat and over jumps - Getty Images/Harry Murphy

And he has been getting his hands on a lot of the stuff recently. His flat racing sprinter Spirit Dancer won the Bahrain International Trophy last November, then in February it romped home in the Howdens Neom Turf Cup in Saudi Arabia. These were a pair of victories that accrued him and his co-owners £1,250,000 in prize money. But to win at Cheltenham was something special. Something that mattered, a win, moreover, secured in front of so many of his footballing mates. Sam Allardyce was there enjoying the moment with him. And Bryan Robson. Not to forget his old adversary Redknapp.

Plus, there was another element to his victory. In both races, his horses beat mounts owned by JP McManus, the Irish racing titan with whom he spectacularly fell out over the ownership of Rock of Gibraltar back in 2003, a dispute which – as many a United fan will recall – ultimately had the unintended consequence of allowing the Glazers to take over at Old Trafford.

Not that Ferguson was crowing. He didn’t have time for that. When Telegraph Sport put to him that winning two in a row was like the long lost old days when he was in charge of United they became the first English team to win the hat-trick of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in 1988-89, he grinned and joked about chasing another treble.

Which was classic Ferguson: even in victory he was forever looking ahead to the next win.

But as it happened, there was a familiar foe standing in his way of an afternoon trio of wins. In 4.10 his horse Il Ridoto was up against Redknapp’s. And that really was like old times.

Alex Ferguson (left) and Harry Redknapp got a football scoresheet at Cheltenham - Getty Images/Adrian Dennis

“I know,” Redknapp grinned. “We had some great days, me and Alex. Going to Old Trafford, I used to go in his office at quarter past two when the teams went out and we would watch a bit of racing for 15 minutes. Then we’d go out and I do my best to pull off a miracle and get a result – it was that difficult in them days. But we’d watch a bit of racing before. We both loved the racing, but we both loved the football as well.”

And it was Redknapp who won the clash of the touchline stalwarts. It may have been in the day’s least prestigious race, but that didn’t worry the winner. He celebrated with greater gusto than he did even when leading Portsmouth to the FA Cup in 2010. As did the dozens of punters who stood on the terraces surrounding the enclosure chanting his name, albeit without the initial H. “‘Arry, Arry,” was ringing out loud and long round the course.

“I love ‘em,” he said of the noisy reaction to his victory. “A special day. You dream of it don’t you?”

And for Fergie the dreams continue: he has two runners in the field on Friday. It would be an unwise punter who bets against the old victory spinner in this mood.

Cheltenham Festival day three: As it happened

05:48 PM GMT

Cheltenham Gold Cup odds

It’s Gold Cup day tomorrow! Take a look at the latest Cheltenham Gold Cup odds ahead of what could be one of the best renewals for years.

05:47 PM GMT

Just the one day remaining

05:44 PM GMT

Kim Muir result

Inothewayurthinkin 13/8 f Git Maker 28/1 Whacker Clan 17/2 Where It All Began 8/1 Daily Present 11/2

05:41 PM GMT

Inothewayurthinking wins the Kim Muir!

Angels Dawn fell at the second last, but Inothewayurthinkin has justified his favouritism and cantered home. He was almost dead last at the end of the first circuit but his jockey Derek O’Connor did not panic and he picked them off as they turned off the bend.

Inothewayurthinkin ridden by jockey Derek O'Connor on their way to winning the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase

05:39 PM GMT

City Chief and Fakir d’Alene have pulled up

Celebre D’Allen was also a faller over the far side.

Inothewayurthinking is cruising up on the outside as they run down the hill...

05:36 PM GMT

As they being the second circuit...

Whacker Clan is still the leader, and Inothewayurthinkin is held up quite some way toward the rear of the field. He is very nearly the back marker. Almost all the runners still standing.

05:32 PM GMT

We’re off in the Kim Muir!

After a false start, the 22 runners are started. Whacker Clan has popped out in front as the early leader.

05:25 PM GMT

The horses are heading to post for the Kim Muir

Inothewayurthinkin in the McManus colours is the favourite, although we have seen more of those turned over today. Whacker Clan for Henry De Bromhead and Where It All Began for Gordon Elliott look strong Irish chances.

05:12 PM GMT

05:04 PM GMT

Key stat for the Kim Muir

05:00 PM GMT

Mares Novices’ Hurdle result

Golden Ace 10/1 Brighterdaysahead 5/6F Birdie Or Bust 10/1

04:57 PM GMT

Golden Ace wins the Mares Novices’ Hurdle!

Well there is a turn up. Both Brighterdaysahead and Jade De Grugy are beaten having been firmly in contention as they jumped the final hurdle. Lorcan Williams on Golden Ace waited until the latest possible moment to produce here, and she surged clear on the run-in.

Golden Ace ridden by Lorcan Williams on their way to winning the Ryanair Mares Novices' Hurdle

04:51 PM GMT

They’re off!

Victoria Milano is the early front runner, galloping away keenly.

04:48 PM GMT

They are heading to post for the Mares Novices’ Hurdle

Brighterdaysahead is thought to be the Elliott banker of the week. Will she deliver? Jade De Grugy for Willie Mullins is the main rival.

04:42 PM GMT

Trainer Ben Pauling on Redknapp’s win

It meant a lot for Harry who has been a supporter for a long time. I know this means the world to him. We speak a lot and he is a very easy man to talk to and understands the good and the bad times. This is a big team effort and they work hard for me and for each other and it goes a long way.

Owner Harry Redknapp, right, celebrates with jockey Ben Jones and winning connections after Shakem Up'Arry

04:40 PM GMT

04:28 PM GMT

Mares Novices’ Hurdle key stat

04:26 PM GMT

Plate result

Shakem Up’arry 8/1 Crebilly 7/2 Straw Fan Jack 28/1 Life In The Park 28/1 In Excelsis Deo 14/1 Frero Banbou 28/1

04:22 PM GMT

Harry Redknapp speaking to ITV about his love of racing

My nan got me into it, she was a a bookie’s runner, and every weekend she’d be locked up in Poplar police station in the east end of London because betting was illegal in them days. To have a winner at the Festival, my god. Me and Alex [Ferguson] in his office before the game at 2pm would have a few bets. He’s had a couple of winners this afternoon and so have I.

Harry Redknapp celebrates victory for his horse Shakem Up'Arry

04:22 PM GMT

Shakem Up’Arry wins the Plate!

After his good friend Sir Alex Ferguson cheered on two winners this afternoon, Harry Redknapp can now toast a victory! Shakem Up’Arry was always in control of the race and showed the best turn of foot off the bend.

04:17 PM GMT

Saint Felicien also a faller

He has fallen at the fourth-last. Crebilly travelling every so well, and is well positioned as they start travelling downhill.

04:14 PM GMT

Theatre Man a faller at the second fence!

That is one of the two pre-race favourites down. Theatre Man and Harry Cobden have crashed out at the second fence. Both horse and rider looked to be on their feet.

04:12 PM GMT

They’re off in the Plate!

There are 21 runners jumping 17 fences over a shade more than two-and-a-half miles.

After one false start, the get going at the second attempt.

04:06 PM GMT

They are going to post for the Plate

Theatre Man for Richard Bandey was a very popular shout across the Cheltenham preview nights, but is likely to face his stiffest competition from Crebilly in the McManus colours.

04:02 PM GMT

Paisley Park has been retired

Owner Andrew Gemmell has confirmed the past Stayers’ Hurdle champion has just run his final race. A hugely popular horse with the racing public.

Trainer Emma Lavelle has told ITV: “It was the right thing to do.

“I have so much pride in Paisley, he has taken us on an incredible journey from beginning to end.

“He’s been so special, he ran a lovely race today but the turbo is no longer working as it used it.”

Paisley Park

03:54 PM GMT

03:46 PM GMT

Key stat for the Plate

03:44 PM GMT

Jack Kennedy, who missed Cheltenham last year, on Teahupoo’s win

He’s an amazing horse, he makes my job very easy. You can put him where you want in a race and he jumps great. He’s a pleasure to ride.

Jack Kennedy ridding Teahupoo celebrates after winning the 15:30 Stayers' Hurdle

03:42 PM GMT

Stayers’ Hurdle result

Teahupoo 5/4F Flooring Porter 9/1 Home By The Lee 16/1

03:38 PM GMT

Teahupoo wins the Stayers’ Hurdle!

Gordon Elliott is on the board and the firm favourite for the Stayers’ delivers.

Patiently ridden by Jack Kennedy and once he hit the front after the second-last Teahupoo never looked like relinquishing the advantage over Flooring Porter who ran a cracker.

Home By The Lee surged through the field from off the bend to finish third.

03:35 PM GMT

Teahupoo travelling very well

As they go over the third-last hurdle, Jack Kennedy is sat quietly on the favourite and is well placed. Flooring Porter is still galloping out in front.

03:34 PM GMT

They turn for the second circuit...

They ran past the grandstands and Flooring Porter still leads them. The field has contracted as they go past halfway. Home By The Lee less than fluent.

03:33 PM GMT

After five hurdles...

Flooring Porter has been sent on and leads them by a couple of lengths. Followed by Asterion Forlonge and then Noble Yeats and Dashel Drasher.

03:32 PM GMT

After three hurdles...

Janadil with a jumping mistake at the rear. Noble Yeats has settled into a more serene pace in third. Home By The Lee and Sire Du Berlais are held up, while Teahupoo is in mid-division.

03:31 PM GMT

They’re off in the Stayers’!

Noble Yeats has popped out in front along with Asterion Forlonge.

03:28 PM GMT

They are going down to post for the Stayers’ Hurdle

A relative drought for the Irish so far today with Grey Dawn, Monmiral and Protektorat winning for British trainers.

Teahupoo is clear favourite for this one though for Gordon Elliott, while Sir Gerhard is Willie Mullins’ main contender. There’s been a flood of late money for Teahupoo and he is now into a top price of 5/4.

03:16 PM GMT

Ferguson’s celebrations after magic 40 minutes

03:09 PM GMT

03:08 PM GMT

Key Stayers’ Hurdle stat

03:07 PM GMT

Winning jockey Harry Skelton on Protektorat

He’s as mad as a wasp. Izzy [Algieri] rides him every day and has the patience of a saint. He’s difficult at home, he’s difficult in a race. But first time in a long time he has settled. I knew he was in a good rhythm with three left, I sat on him till he straightened up. He really deserves it this horse, he has knocked on the door in the big races and now got day in the sun. This is all about Izzy - a lot of the credit goes to her.

Harry Skelton celebrates on board Protektorat after winning the Ryanair Chase during day three

03:02 PM GMT

Ryanair results

Protektorat 17/2 Envoi Allen 9/4F Conflated 11/1

02:58 PM GMT

Protektorat wins the Ryanair!

A double for Sir Alex Ferguson as an owner! Stage Star had made the running all the way, but it was Envoi Allen and Protektorat who hit the front after the second last.

Envoi Allen was ominously poised, but went down on his nose every so slightly at the last, and Protektorat showed his staying power to surge up the hill.

His old Gold Cup form stood him in good stead once it became a stamina examination.

02:55 PM GMT

Here they come down the hill

Ahoy Senor with a mistake at the second last, and Protektorat stalks Stage Star with Envoi Allen making progress on the outside.

02:54 PM GMT

After 11 fences

Fugitif toiling at the rear of the field. Still Stage Star leading Ahoy Senor by a neck with Protektorat in third and Banbridge in fourth. Envoi Allen making progress.

02:52 PM GMT

After six fences

The field are about to turn for the second circuit. Envoi Allen is cruising along in sixth but only a handful on lengths from the pace.

02:51 PM GMT

After three fences

Capodanno settled down after that early mistake. Stage Star leads Ahoy Senor early on, followed by Protektorat and Bandbridge in fourth.

02:50 PM GMT

We’re off in the Ryanair!

As anticipated, Ahoy Senor is popped out in front and will make the running. Stage Start is upsides him as the keen starters.

Capodanno with a hiccup at the first fence.

02:43 PM GMT

They are going down to post for the Ryanair

Can anyone get close to Envoi Allen who won in such impressive fashion last year? Banbridge loves Cheltenham but there are fears the ground has gone against him.

02:35 PM GMT

02:33 PM GMT

Sir Alex celebrating Monmiral’s win

Sir Alex Ferguson, owner of Monmiral, celebrates winning the Pertemps Network Final, which was ridden to victory by Harry Cobden

02:31 PM GMT

Key Ryanair stat

02:31 PM GMT

A win that took even jockey Harry Cobden by surprise:

I can’t believe this horse has won that. I ticked the box this morning and he was 25-1. I thought he should be 125-1. Shows what I know!

Harry Cobden riding Monmiral (yellow) clear the last to win The Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle during day three

02:21 PM GMT

Pertemps result

Monmiral 25/1 Kyntara 16/1 Cuthbert Dibble 11/2F Bold Endeavour 50/1

02:20 PM GMT

Monmiral wins the Pertemps!

A festival winner for Paul Nicholls, and the second British winner of the day.

It looked Kyntara would land it having been ridden prominently the whole way round, but Monmiral picked him up on the run-in.

Cuthbert Dibble and Bold Endeavour the next few home.

✅ @PFNicholls is on the board!



02:16 PM GMT

At the top of the hill....

Cuthbert Dibble very well placed in fourth. Farouk d’allen is ridden along. Le Milos is making good progress.

Bad mistake from Icare Allen at the second last.

02:15 PM GMT

After seven hurdles

On the second circuit now as they run down the straight on the far side. Flight Deck leads alongside Kyntara and Bold Endeavour but a number of the fancied horses are travelling well and they are tightly grouped.

02:14 PM GMT

After five hurdles

Kyntara leads ahead of Prairie Dancer and Farouk D’alene in third. Around 10 lengths separate the field as we approach halfway. Le Milos and Icare Allen in mid-division. Cuthbert Dibble in fifth on the inside.

02:14 PM GMT

Kyntara leads ahead of Prairie Dancer and Farouk D’alene in third. Around 10 lengths separate the field as we approach halfway. Le Milos and Icare Allen in mid-division. Cuthbert Dibble in fifth on the inside.

02:12 PM GMT

After three hurdles

Prairie Dancer and Bold Endeavour are the early front-runners. All over the first three hurdles. Cuthbert Dibble is towards the inside.

02:11 PM GMT

They’re off!

Second time of asking, the Pertemps is under way.

Monmiral ridden by Harry Cobden in action as he leads the 14:10 Pertemps Handicap Hurdle

02:11 PM GMT

False start in the Pertemps

All manner of chances in this race with 22 runners jumping 12 hurdles over three miles.

But some of them were too keen to get going, so back they go. One more chance to get it right or it will be a standing start.

Le Milos was held up at the back of pack on the first attempt.

02:06 PM GMT

Five minutes until the Pertemps

There has been a big move for Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Cuthbert Dibble (having a dabble on dibble you could say). Le Milos will also be popular after the Skeltons handicap double yesterday, but he is racing against younger legs. Icare Allen has also been well-backed this morning.

02:00 PM GMT

02:00 PM GMT

Grey Dawning’s jockey Harry Skelton on the win

Magic. Thank you Cheltenham, these people make it special. He was great today. Dan got the right race, there was a long discussion about it. Everything went perfect. He pinged down over the last two. He’s a really good horse.

01:53 PM GMT

Dan Skelton on Grey Dawning’s Turners performance

Grey Dawning is a beautiful horse to watch and hopefully he’s got a long career ahead of him. It is great to have such a horse and see him put in a performance. Harry was great and Plan A worked. Sometimes with a great horse you only need a Plan A.

Grey Dawning ridden by Harry Skelton (left) on their way to winning the Turners Novices' Chase with Ginny's Destiny ridden by Harry Cobden

01:51 PM GMT

A disappointing run for Facile Vega

Seventh in the end, and that was caused by an accumulation of jumping mistakes. It follows an underwhelming run at the Dublin Racing Festival. “Never fired,” is the verdict from jockey Paul Townend.

01:45 PM GMT

Willie Mullins’ century of Cheltenham Festival winners marked

Trainer Willie Mullins is presented with a 100 Festival winners saddle cloth on day three of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival

01:42 PM GMT

Key stat for the Pertemps

01:41 PM GMT

Turners result

Grey Dawning 5/2J Ginny’s Destiny 11/2 Djelo 25/1

01:38 PM GMT

Grey Dawning wins the Turners!

Once they turned for home, you always fancied Grey Dawning to pick off Ginny’s Destiny based on the way he made up ground on their last meeting at Cheltenham.

It was just a question of whether Grey Dawning could negotiate the last, but despite hesitating just before take off he was over safely.

Grey Dawning was lolloping towards the line, evidence of the pace the race was run at, but he had enough in hand to see off Ginny’s Destiny.

Harry Skelton riding Grey Dawning clear the last to win The Turners Novices' Chase

01:35 PM GMT

The top of the hill...

Grey Dawning, Ginny’s Destiny and Djelo are the leaders and little to separate them! The three British horses.

01:34 PM GMT

Fence no 10...

Facile Vega again a little low over the fence. Grey Dawning is third and that leading group have put some distance between them and the rest of the field.

01:33 PM GMT

One circuit to go

Grey Dawning giving his fences plenty of air, but he is safely over them so far. Facile Vega and Iroko are still cruising around some six or seven lengths from leader Ginny’s Destiny.

01:32 PM GMT

Fence number three....

Grey Dawning is tucked behind the leaders in third. Sharjah made a mistake at the second fence. Djelo is second at this early stage. Zanahiyr in the middle of the track in fifth. Not Facile Vega’s best jump at the third.

01:31 PM GMT

They’re off!

There are 11 runners going over 16 fences. Ginny’s Destiny is being ridden prominently towards the inside.

01:28 PM GMT

They are going to post for the Turners

The market is struggling to separate Facile Vega and Grey Dawning. Much may depend on how well Grey Dawning jumps. Ginny’s Destiny has drifted a touch.

General view of the riders and runners before the start of the 13:30 Turners Novices' Chase

01:22 PM GMT

Paul Nicholls on the chances of Ginny’s Destiny

He loves galloping and jumping and the track around here, but he needs to improve again. Harry [Cobden] likes riding them from the front, he jumps well, it’s a good position to be in. If someone wants to go faster than him good luck to them.

01:14 PM GMT

01:07 PM GMT

No Hewick in the Gold Cup

The King George winner and £800 fairytale horse is a non-runner for tomorrow’s big rice. Trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon walked the course this morning and the ground was considered too soft.

Jockey Gavin Sheehan celebrates winning The Ladbrokes King George VI Chase

12:58 PM GMT

Turners key stat

12:53 PM GMT

Some money arriving for Banbridge this morning

Banbridge was the antepost favourite for the Ryanair but drifted earlier this week because of concerns about the ground being too deep. Given the way the Champion Chase fell apart, he may well have won that race over two miles, but hindsight is a wonderful thing. He has been nibbled back into 7/2 this morning though, so perhaps there are hopes of the course drying out.

The Ryanair Chase remains "very much the plan" for ante-post favourite Banbridge

12:48 PM GMT

Neck-and-neck in the betting for the Turners

There is very little to separate Facile Vega and Grey Dawning. The latter has been beaten by Ginny’s Destiny over course and distance this season, but made a bad mistake jumping the second-last and still finished within a length of the winner.

Facile Vega would be another winner for the Mullins-Townend combination. Generally a two-mile horse throughout his career, he should have a speed advantage over his rivals, but will he get up the hill on soft ground over two-and-a-half miles? The easier the pace up front, the better for Facile Vega backers.

12:36 PM GMT

Some more royalty has arrived...

Oh, and Princess Eugenie is there as well.

Sam Allardyce at Cheltenham

12:30 PM GMT

Liquid lunch in the Guinness Village proving popular

General view of racegoers in the Cheltenham Festivalâ€™s Guinness Village

12:23 PM GMT

Princess Anne has arrived at Prestbury Park

Princess Anne at Cheltenham

12:17 PM GMT

Zanahiyr a market mover in the opener...

Gordon Elliott’s horse is now as short as 10/1 having been 20/1 overnight for the Turners. Zanahiyr finished third in last year’s Champion Hurdle behind State Man and Constitution Hill. He has had just two starts of fences, but they returned a second behind yesterday’s impressive Brown Advisory winner Fact to File (albeit by 17 lengths) and a win at Thurles over Henry De Bromhead’s Aspire Tower.

12:09 PM GMT

Stayers’ Hurdle favourite Teahupoo down on the gallops this morning

Gordon Elliott trained horse, Teahupoo, on the gallops on day three of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse

12:07 PM GMT

A non-runner in the Mares race...

There will be no Dysart Enos for Fergal O’Brien, which means Brighterdaysahead is now marginally odds-on. She has been marked down as Gordon Elliott’s banker for the week.

12:04 PM GMT

Telegraph Sport columnist Jamie Carragher and Harry Redknapp in attendance

Former football manager Harry Redknapp poses with former player Jamie Carragher and racegoers

11:54 AM GMT

Nicky Henderson pulls Triumph favourite Sir Gino out of race

Nicky Henderson’s miserable Cheltenham Festival has got even worse after he ruled out favourite Sir Gino from Friday’s Triumph Hurdle.

Shanagh Bob was also pulled from the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle to complete the worst ever festival for its second most successful trainer. Constitution Hill’s pre-festival withdrawal has been followed by a glut of more bad luck, with five of his six runners on Tuesday pulled up.

With illness spreading through his yard, Henderson also withdrew a further three runners on Wednesday along with Cheltenham Gold Cup runner Shishkin.

In a new statement, Henderson said: “Very sadly we’ve had to make a very tough decision to not run Sir Gino in the Triumph Hurdle tomorrow, and the same applies to Shanagh Bob in the Albert Bartlett. Both horses appear to be in great shape, but we cannot ignore the performance of all our horses throughout the week, and last week as well, and we feel it would be crazy to chance it with two young high-class horses with their lives in front of them.”

11:53 AM GMT

Our Stayers’ Hurdle verdict

11:52 AM GMT

11:51 AM GMT

11:51 AM GMT

Our guide to day three

Wondering where to start on day three of the Festival? Use our guide to Thursday’s racing including Marlborough tips as well as Marcus Armytage and Charlie Brooks’ best bets.

11:50 AM GMT

Cheltenham day three features some of the most open races of the week

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of day three of the Cheltenham Festival and what looks a far more open racecard than the first couple of days.

In the opener, the two-and-a-half-mile Turners Novices’ Chase, there is little to separate Willie Mullins’ Facile Vega and Grey Dawning for the Skeletons at the front of the market. Facile Vega finished second to Marine Nationale in last year’s Supreme, while confidence in Grey Dawning was buoyed by the Skeltons landing a handicap double yesterday. Ginny’s Destiny is one of Paul Nicholls’ better chances this week, and has won three Cheltenham chases in preparation for this, including finishing ahead of Grey Dawning in December.

Then comes the always open Pertemps, with Cuthbert Dibble and another Skelton fancy Le Milos attracting plenty of interest. Icare Allen for Willie Mullins has had just one run this season, although has an indifferent Festival record.

Envoi Allen is looking to win consecutive Ryanair Chases at 2.50, and the form of Henry De Bromhead’s horses this week and their reliable jumping means he has every chance. Stage Star for Paul Nicholls won over this trip as a novice at last year’s Festival, and is a rare case of a British contender who could feasibly stick it up to an Irish rival. Former Gold Cup runners Protektorat and Ahoy Senor are worthy of consideration given the soft ground.

The main race of the day comes at 3.30 with the Stayers’ Hurdle. Surely 12-year-old Sire Du Berlais cannot repeat the trick after last year’s win? Former Grand National winner Noble Yeats has a strong chance, while former Stayers’ winners Flooring Porter and Paisley Park line up. Crambo flies the flag for the British, but Gordon Elliott’s Teahupoo leads the market.

There follows the Plate, the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and the Kim Muir in the final three races of the day.