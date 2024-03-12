Cheltenham Festival 2024 day one results: State Man wins Champion Hurdle as Willie Mullins lands treble
State Man justified short-priced favouritism to take the Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
Ridden by Paul Townend, the Willie Mullins-trained chestnut started as the 2-5 market leader in the absence of reigning champion Constitution Hill, who had run out such a convincing winner 12 months ago.
The Mullins-Townend combination also delivered in the Arkle, with Gaelic Warrior an impressive winner, as well as the Mares’ Hurdle with Lossiemouth in a positive start to the week for punters.
The Closutton trainer has now saddled 97 Festival winners and could bring up his century on Wednesday with Ballyburn, Fact To File and El Fabiolo odds-on in three of the Grade 1s.
There was a slither of British success in the Ultima Handicap Chase, with the Kim Bailey-trained Chianti Classico cruising through the race with David Bass in the saddle.
State Man enjoyed an untroubled passage through the Champion Hurdle on the inside rail and when he kicked for home only Gordon Elliott’s Irish Point could go with him, but it was State Man who held the upper hand to go one better than last year by a length and a quarter.
Luccia ran a fine race in third for Constitution Hill’s trainer, Nicky Henderson.
Mullins said: “I was amazed with the way Paul rode him, I thought he’d be much more forward, I didn’t dream that he’d only be fifth or sixth jumping the fourth-last. But he just rode him with supreme confidence.
“I thought he’d make more use of his stamina, but Paul seemed to ride him for speed today and he clearly felt there was enough in the ground to take it out of the horses in front of him.
“But when jockeys are riding with confidence, they can do things like that and I feel that’s the way he’s been riding all season. He’s a fantastic jockey.”
Asked if his charge is truly suited by Cheltenham and whether Constitution Hill would have been a big challenger, Mullins added: “He’s probably a better horse around Leopardstown, but he’s a Champion Hurdle winner. You’ve got to turn up to win a Champion Hurdle - we turned up.”
Cheltenham Festival day one: As it happened
Tomorrow’s big race
Which way are you leaning for tomorrow’s feature race? We run down the Queen Mother Champion Chase odds.
National Hunt Challenge Cup result
Corbetts Cross 15/8
Embassy Gardens 7/4 f
Mr Vango 14/1
Corbetts Cross wins the National Hunt Cup!
A winner in the JP McManus colours, and for trainer Emmet Mullins in the race named after Maureen Mullins.
Corbetts Cross was always travelling well, and the jumping errors that have hampered him previously were limited.
A brave run from Mr Vango out in front who jumped superbly, but making all in these conditions was always going to be a tough ask.
One circuit to go
Apple Away went down on his nose there, but regains poise. Corbetts Cross and Embassy Gardens have closed on the rest of the field from the rear. Corbetts Cross making good progress on the outside. Mr Vangos galloping freely out in front.
Mr Vango jumping well
As the horses get close to halfway in the first of their two full circuits. Embassy Gardens is the back marker, in no hurry and biding his time. Corbetts Cross is two places ahead of him.
They’re off!
Mr Vango has popped out in front, and all clear the first of 23 fences.
They are at the post for the National Hunt Challenge Cup
Just the seven runners: Embassy Gardens, Corbetts Cross, Apple Away, Salvador Ziggy, Mr Vango, Kilbeg King and Henry’s Friend.
Joseph O’Brien on Lark In The Mornin’s win in the Boodles
To have a winner here this week is very special.
We had a conversation last night whether to run or not, luckily we decided to.
O’Brien trains Banbridge who is favourite for Thursday’s Ryanair Chase, and says despite the rain they have every intention of running him.
Can Mullins bring up Festival winner No 98
He has another favourite in the lucky last today, with Embassy Gardens at the front of the market in the National Hunt Challenge Cup. At three miles, six furlongs, this is going to be a long old trip.
An all-action Tuesday draws to an end with the exhilarating National Hunt Novices’ Chase. Back your selection with our selected Cheltenham free bets.
Boodles result
Lark In The Mornin 9/1
Eagles Reign 80/1
Ndaawi 12/1
Harsh 40/1
Lark In The Mornin wins the Boodles!
A winner for Joseph O’Brian, and he came flying on the outside as they turned for home.
Milan Tino travelled well for most of the race but was beaten for speed after second-last.
Lark In The Morning finishes clear of Eagles Reign and Ndaawi. Harsh finished in fourth.
They’re off in the Boodles
Or the Fred Winter in old money. 22 juveniles going over eight hurdles.
A few minutes until the Boodles
Loads of chances in this one as they head to post. Milan Tino in the McManus colours is the favourite, a horse who has finished third to Triumph Hurdle favourite Sir Gino this season.
Liari looks one of Paul Nicholls’ better chances on the card today.
Zara Tindall congratulates Willie Mullins
Free bets come in handy for handicap puzzles like the Boodles. Help yourself to some courtesy of our selected Cheltenham betting offers.
Man City defender Kyle Walker looks to have backed a winner
Townend on Lossiemouth
She was brilliant. She was very good here last year. There was a question mark about her stamina but I never doubted it.
I knew I had to settle her earlier, but she was very settled. It is pretty simple when you are riding very good horses. I am privileged to be riding these horses.
Willie Mullins now on 97 Festival wins
He will surely bring up the century tomorrow. Could it be with El Fabiolo in the Champion Chase?
04:19 PM GMT
Mares’ Hurdle result
Lossiemouth 8/13F
Telmesomethinggirl 22/1
Hispanic Moon 40/1
04:17 PM GMT
Lossiemouth wins the Mares’ Hurdle!
Another well-executed, patient ride from Paul Townend, tracking down Tellmesomethinggirl with Rachael Blackmore and Hispanic Moon on the run-in. Once Lossiemouth got to the final hurdle there was no doubt that she was going to power away. Ashroe Diamond faded having led from the front. Love Envoi gave everything she had in the tank.
The Mullins-Townend combination has delivered Gaelic Warrior, State Man and Lossiemouth. Not a good day for bookies, that will have been a popular treble.
Three hurdles to go...
Lossiemouth starting to make progress down the outside, Theatre Glory has faded. A slight jumping mistake there from Marie’s Rock and is being ridden along.
Ashroe Diamond still going well up front.
Five hurdles to go...
Ashroe Diamond has got to the front, ahead of You Wear It Well and Tellmesomethinggirl.
Love Envoi, Marie’s Rock and Lossiemouth all travelling with no alarms.
Seven hurdles to go...
Lossiemouth is held up towards the back, perhaps being ridden for speed or to capitalise if those up front go to fast.
You Wear It Well is leading from Theatre Glory and Ashroe Diamond.
They’re off!
There are 10 hurdles to jump and 11 runners in the Mares’ Hurdle.
Theatre Glory and Ashroe Diamond are contesting the early lead.
Heading down to post for the Mares’ Hurdle
Echoes In Rain unseated Brian Hayes on the way down, but horse and rider are fine.
Lossiemouth does not look too perturbed by the fuss.
Another Mullins odds-on favourite in the next
Can anyone get close to Lossiemouth in the Mares’ Hurdle? There were doubts after the ground blunting her advantage in class, but the money has flooded back in and she is expected to go off around 8/13.
Highland Hunter’s trainer Fergal O’Brien confirms the fatality
Not sure we'll be tweeting again today after this
Absolutely devastated
Thanks for the messages we're already receiving and those to come #RIPHighlandHunter
Fancy hot favourite Lossiemouth in the Mares’ Hurdle? Back her or oppose her with these Cheltenham Festival free bets.
Champion Hurdle result
State Man 2/5
Irish Point 9/2
Luccia 33/1
Zarak the Brave 22/1
A third in the Champion Hurdle is a better result for Nicky Henderson, although Iberico Lord was pulled up.
Willie Mullins on Townend’s ride
I was amazed how Paul rode him, with real confidence. I never dreamt he would be so far back - fifth or sixth when they jumped the fourth-last - but jockeys can do that when they ride with confidence. He rode him for speed today.
You’ve got to turn up to win a Champion Hurdle: we turned up.
Paul Townend on State Man’s win
I probably could have waited a bit longer on the ground but I never doubted his stamina.
He’s a favourite of mine. Constitution Hill was just too good for him last year but I’m glad he got his day in the sun.
State Man wins the Champion Hurdle!
A professional and competent performance from the odds-on favourite and State Man is your Champion Hurdle winner.
He never looked under any strain, even if the victory was not quite emphatic.
Irish Point ran a big race to finish within a length of State Man.
Two hurdles to jump...
As they start travelling downhill, State Man continues to stalk down the inside lane and he is travelling powerfully. Irish Point and Nemean Lion still contesting the lead. But State Man has them covered...
Four hurdles to jump...
Luccia is on the outside in midfield, along with Irish Point and State Man. Zarak the Brave is the back marker.
Paul Townend sitting very quietely on State Man. The field has not really strung out.
Six hurdles to jump...
Not So Sleepy and Nemean Lion are the keenest out in front, with State Man and Irish Point side by side behind them.
They’re off in the Champion Hurdle!
State Man has a clear run on the inside rail and jumps the first hurdle well.
Nemean Lion then takes position just ahead of State Man.
The Champion Hurdle runners are in the paddock
This has been billed as a procession for State Man in the absence of Constitution Hill.
Irish Point is stepping back a mile in trip, so there is no doubt about his staying ability.
Off they go to post...
Highland Hunter a fatality in the Ultima
Highland Hunter has sadly passed away after suffering a fatal injury in the Ultima Handicap
Our thoughts are with connections at this difficult time
Chianti Classico’s trainer Kim Bailey
Not a great race to watch. I have a huge amount of thought for Trelawne. I didn’t watch the first circuit at all, I was watching him.
Backing State Man to romp home in Champion Hurdle? These Cheltenham betting offers are a must for Tuesday’s feature race.
Ultima result
Chianti Classico 6/1
Twig 28/1
Meetingofthewaters 6/1
Famous Bridge 25/1
The Goffer 9-2F
David Bass on his win on Chianti Classico
We had two runners in the race and when I saw the ground I started to worry I had the wrong one.
I was there far too soon but he has a touch of class.
He travelled well and I was thinking going round that there’s a big race in Liverpool I’d like to try next year.
It’s brilliant for the owners and the yard. We have been quiet but we can produce big moments here.
Chianti Classico wins the Ultima!
He looked the most likely winner from a long way out, but survived an almighty scare at the last fence when he landed on his nose.
A rollercoaster of emotions for Kim Bailey who saw Trelawne fall at the second fence, but the “little terrier” Chianti Classico travelled like a dream and delivered.
A number of horses were pulled up on that sapping ground.
Three fences to jump
The Goffer is moving up towards the front six or seven. Chianti Classico remains on the bridle towards the outside and is travelling really well. He looks the one to beat as they head down the hill.
Seven fences to jump
Stumptown and Monbeg Genius are struggling towards the rear. Busseltown is the first horse to be pulled up. The race remains wide open.
10 fences to jump
Weveallbeencaught is well-positioned in around fifth. Still Highland Hunter and Eklat De Rire at the front with a narrow lead. Chianti Classico travelling well on the outside.
13 fences to jump
Monbeg Genius and Highland Hunter with some jumping mistakes. The Goffer around two-thirds of the way back.
Trelawne is back to his feet which is good news.
Eklat De Rire is the front-runner along with Highland Hunter.
Trelawne has fallen!
The horse remains down and one of the favourites for the Ultima has fallen at the second fence.
They are off in the Ultima!
Good luck if you have some big-price each way selections in this one.
The 21 runners get started without any problems.
They are going down to post
Kim Bailey speaking on ITV sounds very sweet on Trelawne, although it all comes down to whether “he behaves”. Bailey says he wants deep ground and three miles, and Trelawne has both in his favour today.
02:42 PM GMT
The Ultima coming up next
All sorts of chances in this one with 21 runners going over 20 fences. Monbeg Genius and The Goffer were in the frame for this race last year, and have come pack for more, with The Goffer favourite. Kim Bailey-trained Trelawne is very temperamental but thought to have a cracking shout. His stable-mate Chianti Classico is also prominent in the betting.
Stumptown loves Cheltenham, while McManus’ Meetingofthewaters demands respect.
Having a crack at the Ultima Handicap Chase? These Cheltenham free bets could come in very useful.
Winning jockey Paul Townend on Gaelic Warrior’s smooth journey round
It’s as good a ride as I’ve had off him. His stamina came into play today.
Arkle result
Gaelic Warrior 2/1F
Found A Fifty 13/2
Il Etait Temps 7/2
Matata 22/1
Hunters Yarn 15/2
Willie Mullins on the future for Gaelic Warrior
You can see what a difference a hood made to him. He wasn’t trying to jump right and Paul could ride a race on him.
I think he has enough class to do two miles and he’ll probably stick to this game now.
You could spin him out to the Ryanair distance. He’s very adaptable.
Gaelic Warrior wins the Arkle handsomely!
Gaelic Warrior makes a mockery of the doubts about his Cheltenham suitability.
He jumped true early in the race and Paul Townend found the ideal position in behind the pace-setter Matata.
With a fence to jump, Gaelic Warrior was produced and cantered to the front.
True to form, he jumped right at the last, but it did not matter as he powered clear to win by six or seven lengths.
Three fences to jump...
Gaelic Warrior very well poised behind Matata. Il Etait Temps is floundering after another jumping mistake.
Found A Fifty is third and pushing to stay with the front two. The three have broken clear.
Seven fences to jump...
Gaelic Warrior backers will be buoyed. He is jumping well and firmly on the bridle.
Il Etait Temps has made a jumping mistake further back.
10 fences to jump...
Matata is making the early running as expected, and Quilixios has quickly made up ground to sit in mid-division.
Gaelic Warrior is a length or two behind Matata and looks to have settled well.
We’re off in the Arkle!
Gaelic Warrior is in midfield and Quilixios has started some six to eight lengths behind the field.
Authorised Speed has fallen at the first fence.
More worries about Gaelic Warrior
He is looking very warm and on his toes in the paddock despite the deployment of a hood.
The Arkle runners are heading down to post. Gaelic Warrior now as weak as 5-2 in the betting ring.
This race is the most intriguing of the day
A very competitive Arkle. Some people would have you believe Gaelic Warrior is in a league of his own compared to his rivals, while others cannot believe a horse who jumps to his right and has never seen a Cheltenham fence can be favourite. Only one of those camps can be right.
Il Etait Temps has been popular with punters this morning, but Quilixios’ claims grow stronger after his stable-mate won the Supreme. He is now into a top price of 11/2 for this, and bookies will definitely be sitting on some Blackmore multiples.
Boost your Festival betting fund with these Cheltenham offers for new customers.
Henry De Bromhead speaking to BBC Radio
I thought he would be better on nicer ground but he has always been a pacey horse. It is great to get one on the board as he is one of our big hopes this week.
01:48 PM GMT
Good news for Ballyburn backers
Ballyburn got the better of Slade Steel over two miles at Leopardstown last month, which now looks a very strong piece of form to say the least. Ballyburn’s favouritism for the two-and-a-half-miler tomorrow will only strengthen.
Jeriko Du Reponet pulled up...
That will do nothing to allay fears about the form of Nicky Henderson’s horses this week.
Rachael Blackmore after winning the Supreme with Slade Steel
I didn’t want to be in front jumping the last but he took me there and battled hard. I love this place, it’s amazing to be coming here and riding these kinds of horses.
Supreme Novices Hurdle result
Slade Steel 7/2
Mystical Power 10/3
Firefox 11/2
Asian Master 16/1
Mistergif 18/1
Slade Steel wins the Supreme!
Tullyhill could not find anything off the bridle, perhaps the ground was too taxing, but it turned into a duel between Mystical Power and Slade Steel, who had Rachael Blackmore on board.
Slade Steel was leading when they jumped the last but Mystical Power, who had his race tactics just right, looked to be flying up the hill.
But after the two horses converged in the middle of the track, Slade Steel kicked on to hit the line first.
Three hurdles to go...
Here they come towards the top of the hill when Cheltenham races really begin. Tullyhill is still jumping true and remains on the bridle. Lots of chances here...
Four hurdles to go...
Tellherthename and Tullyhill have both jumped tidily so far, it has been a smooth journey for all these runners. Jeriko Du Reponet has been ridden along.
Five hurdles to go...
Tellherthename is closest to Tullyhill with Slade Steel just in behind in third. Stalking the favourite could be a good position for Salde Steel.
Six hurdles to go...
Mystical Power is held up towards the rear, which may not be a bad thing. No obvious jumping errors so far. It is a confident ride given to Tullyhill so far, trusting his class from the front.
We’re off in the Supreme!
There is the Cheltenham roar. Tullyhill has popped out in front and is towards the inside.
A false start in the Supreme
Eight hurdles for these 11 runners to jump. The worry with second-favourite Mystical Power is being too keen, Mark Walsh will try to keep him under wraps. Tullyhill is prominent and towards the front the near rail, but they have all gone too soon. Now they must reorganise. One more false start at it will be a standing start.
The concern with the favourite in the first...
Tullyhill is still popular with punters, but Ruby Walsh points out that the grey’s jumping is a concern. He thinks softer ground will help though. Willie Mullins is six Cheltenham wins away from a century.
The long countdown is almost over...
The horses will shortly be heading to post for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. Not long now until they set off and we hear that famous Cheltenham roar.
Ready to roar home your Supreme Novices’ Hurdle fancy? Check out the bookies’ traditional Cheltenham money-back specials on the first race.
‘I think Lossiemouth is very, very good’
All eyes on Jeriko Du Reponet in the first
There is much pessimism about Nicky Henderson’s horses and the form of his yard, and the performance of Jeriko Du Reponet in the Supreme could shape expectations for his other chances this week.
The Guinness Village is filling up nicely...
Gold Cup winners Native River and Coneygree being paraded...
Native River would relish ground like this, but he is enjoying retirement. Coneygree’s Gold Cup in 2015 was a real triumph, becoming the first novice to win the race since 1974. These pictures come from our racing correspondent Marcus Armytage.
Ricky Hatton is in amongst it...
A a solid market move in the Arkle...
Il Etait Temps has been backed into a best price of 7/2 having started the morning around 5/1. He is up against favourite and stable-mate Gaelic Warrior, who got the better of him by five-and-a-half lengths at Limerick in December. This course might prove a leveller, though. Even Paul Townend, who rides Gaelic Warrior, has admitted Cheltenham may not really be his bag because of a tendency to jump out to his right.
Lots of give in the ground despite Cheltenham’s drainage
Wow. As soft as it has been on the opening day for some time! @CheltenhamRaces @itvracing pic.twitter.com/irG5VEgxIh
Didn’t see you there...
It’s a long journey home if you finish the day soaking wet, skint and dressed like that.
Former Liverpool footballer Graeme Souness has arrived
Ready for battle...
The betting ring does not quite have the snap, crackle and pop it once did, back in the days when Freddie Williams was taking on JP McManus with six-figure liabilities. The rain is never good for business either, as punters choose to stay in the bar and bet on their phone. Nevertheless, there will be plenty of action.
The Champagne is already flowing...
Small bottles with gold funnels attached seem to be fashionable this year. I suppose it is early in the day and Cheltenham is a test of stamina for man and beast.
Some news about tomorrow’s Glenfarclas
Cheltenham’s cross-country course will have to pass an 8am inspection on Wednesday if the Glenfarclas Chase is to go ahead.
Overnight rain has resulted in further easing of the going, with the ground currently described as soft, heavy in places on the main course while the cross-country track is waterlogged in places.
A statement from Cheltenham said: “Following six millimetres of rainfall overnight, which is a significant change from the 2mm-4mm initially forecast, and with a further 4mm-6mm forecast today, there will now be an inspection on the cross-country course at 8am tomorrow. The cross-country course is currently waterlogged in places.
“In the unfortunate event that the cross-country course fails tomorrow’s inspection, we are working alongside the British Horseracing Authority on a contingency plan for the Glenfarclas Chase to be run on Friday, Gold Cup Day.
“We will keep everyone informed as and when decisions have been made.”
State Man having a look...
There is the Champion Hurdle favourite with jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins on a pretty gloomy morning at Cheltenham. Interestingly, State Man has weakened in the market having been as short as 1/3 for much of the week. He is now available at 4/9 in places, with softer ground improving the chances of Irish Point and perhaps planting the seed of doubt for punters.
The jump racing at the Cheltenham Festival is the most competitive in the world – and the competition among bookies is just as fierce. Claim a range of free bets for the Festival with these Cheltenham top online betting offers.
11:50 AM GMT
The ground is coming right for Marcus’ NAP of the day
Our guide to day one
Looking at today’s card and wondering where to start? Use our Cheltenham day one guide, including Marlborough’s tips and Marcus Armytage and Charlie Brooks’ best bet of the day. It also includes the all important weather forecast.
Festival kicks off with two open-looking Grade 1s
After weeks of conjecture about big race entries, the weather forecast and the form of Nicky Henderson’s yard, the waiting is finally over and the usual buzz of anticipation greets day one of the Cheltenham Festival.
The Arkle and Champion Hurdle lost their strong antepost favourites with Marine Nationale and star attraction Constitution Hill declared unfit to race, news which reshaped two of the first three races on today’s card.
Before that comes an open looking Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, a race in which Willie Mullins has trained seven winners and he saddles the front two in the betting today. Tullyhill is the favourite with Paul Townend aboard, following two wins in Ireland making all. Tullyhill is expected to be ridden prominently again, although the soggy and sapping conditions may check those ambitions slightly. Mystical Power, a five-year-old with just two runs over obstacles, is very unexposed and falls into the category of ‘could be anything’. If the race turns into a staying test then Slade Steel could appeal for Henry De Bromhead, who has a win at 2m 4f on his record and a second to Ballyburn, favourite for Wednesday’s two-and-a-half-miler.
Then comes the Arkle, a two-mile novice chase, and Gaelic Warrior is thought to be the outstanding athlete in the race and clear favourite. The Mullins horse could well prove in a class of his own, but there are worries about him going left-handed and he unseated his rider last time out. He is yet to win at the Festival, although seconds in the Boodles and last year’s Ballymore are hardly a disgrace. Mullins also has strong contenders in Il Etait Temps and Hunters Yarn, while De Bromhead’s Quilixios could get into the mix.
At 2.50 is today’s big handicap chase, the Ultima, in which The Goffer is fancied to improve on last year’s fourth in the same race, which was won by Grand National winner Corach Rambler. As ever in big-field Festival handicaps, there are several in with chances and Kim Bailey trains a well-fancied pair in Chianti Classico and Trelawne.
The Championship race of the day comes at 3.30 in what looks a fairly shallow Champion Hurdle. As far clear as Constitution Hill is of State Man, many believe the gap to State Man and the rest is just as considerable. Mullins-trained State Man is odds-on favourite, with main rival Irish Point needing the race to become a stamina test. Irish Point won at just shy of three miles on heavy ground at Leopardstown last time out. It would be some show of versatility if he proved quick enough to win a Champion Hurdle over two miles and 87 yards.
Later in the day comes the Mares’ Hurdle, the Boodles for juvenile hurdlers and then the National Hunt Challenge Cup.
