Cheltenham Festival 2024: Dates, times, racecourse guide and more

The Cheltenham Festival is fast approaching, meaning trainers are putting the final touches to finest National Hunt horses in Britain and Ireland for the most prestigious jumps meeting of the season.

Hundreds of thousands will descend on Cheltenham in the second week in March, to see the likes of Galopin Des Champs and Constitution Hill strut their stuff up the famous Cheltenham hill.

When is the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Start and end dates

The Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday, March 12 and ends on Friday, March 14.

How many days is the Cheltenham Festival?

The Cheltenham Festival is a four-day race meeting.

How to watch the Cheltenham Festival

ITV have the free-to-air broadcast rights and will show the first five races of each day of the meeting. For comprehensive coverage you will need a subscription to Racing TV, which can be accessed through Sky and Virgin Media, or streamed online.

How many races are there?

There are 28 races run over the four days. Each day has one ‘feature’ race: Champion Hurdle (Tuesday), Queen Mother Champion Chase (Wednesday), Stayers’ Hurdle (Thursday) and the Cheltenham Gold Cup (Friday).

Race schedule: Times for every race at the 2024 Festival

Tuesday, March 12

1.30: Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

2.10: Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

2.50: Ultima Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)

3.30: Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1)

4.10: Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

4.50: Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap)

5.30: National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Novices’ Chase (Grade 2)

Wednesday, March 13

1.30: Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

2.10: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

2.50: Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap)

3.30: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)

4.10: Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country Chase)

4.50: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)

5.30: Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1)

Thursday, March 14

1.30: Turners Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

2.10: Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap)

2.50: Ryanair Chase (Grade 1)

3.30: Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

4.10: TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)

4.50: Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2)

5.30: Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase

Friday, March 15

1.30: JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) (New Course)

2.10: County Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) (New Course)

2.50: Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

3.30: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1)

4.10: St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase

4.50: Paddy Power Mares’ Chase (Grade 2)

5.30: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

What is the latest Cheltenham Festival news?

By Marcus Armytage

Nicky Henderson faces a race against time to get Constitution Hill, the Cheltenham Festival’s most established star and British banker, ready to defend his Champion Hurdle title after the seven-year-old worked poorly and subsequently scoped badly in a public gallop at Kempton yesterday.

The gelding, unbeaten in eight hurdle races, is on a course of antibiotics and a spoonful of honey after analysis of a sample of fluid from his lungs taken by a vet using an endoscope showed raised levels of neutrophils, indicating a respiratory infection.

In normal circumstances Constitution Hill would have sat in behind the Triumph Hurdle favourite Sir Gino and Quick Draw before cruising up to them. But, clearly realising something was wrong, Nico de Boinville, who has ridden him in all his races and most important bits of work, sat up on him and let him coast home.

Though Henderson has always been ultra cautious with the extraordinary talented Constitution Hill he has not given up hope of getting him to the Festival and has outlined a timetable for his recovery.

“We will leave him alone for a couple of days and our vet, Dave Matheson, wants to scope him again on Friday to see which way it’s going,” he explained. “After a racecourse gallop he’d only be led out Wednesday and walked on Thursday anyway so he’s missing nothing.

“It wouldn’t want to go up but providing that scope shows nothing drastic, we’ll look again on Monday or Tuesday. If that’s clear he would gallop on Wednesday but he would have to show all his old sparkle. If he isn’t back to his brilliant best, it’s not going to happen. That is likely to be the acid test.”

Henderson, who has saddled 73 Festival winners, added: “We’ll give it a go. To be honest the neutrophil reading wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. James Knapp took the sample at Kempton and our vets had analysed it within an hour of us dropping it off. I’d like to think a decision won’t be made until next week.”

The timing, 14 days before the Unibet sponsored race, of this hiccup could not be worse; a month or three weeks would be much more doable but getting him back in less than a fortnight is going to be a big challenge for both vet and trainer.

Cheltenham racecourse: A short guide

Aside from Aintree, Cheltenham is the most-storied jumps racecourse in Britain. Located in the west of England, the track has played host to very best jumps horses from Britain and Ireland since the meeting was first held there in 1904.

There are two courses at the track, each posing different tests. The Old Course, used over the first days of the festival, is a shorter, tighter track with less of emphasis on stamina. As such, speedier horses and those comfortable with front-running are often better suited to its demands.

The Champion Hurdle and the Queen Mother Champion Chase are both run on the Old Course.

The New Course is the opposite. With more gentle sweeping turns and a long climb from the bottom of Cheltenham’s home-straight hill to the top, the New Course suits strong stayers over a variety of trips.

The Stayers’ Hurdle and the Cheltenham Gold Cup are both run on the New Course.

How to get tickets and how much do they cost?

Tickets to the festival are available directly from The Jockey Club website and come in three categories. Club tickets cost £107.00 for the first three days of the meeting and are sold out for the final day.

Tattersalls tickets come in at £74.00 for each of the first three days and £89.00 on the final day. Best Mate enclosure tickets come in at £52.00 over the first three days and £70.00 on the final day.

Cheltenham Festival parking

Parking is available to book in advance from £20 per car per day or £30 for minibuses (up to 15 seats), £75 for limousine parking and £75 for coach parking (16 seats and above).

For further parking formation visit visitcheltenham.com/whats-on/cheltenham-festival/parking.

