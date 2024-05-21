Cheltenham and Aintree switch to 'safer' hurdles

Cheltenham and Aintree are among racecourses which will switch to 'safer' foam-padded hurdles.

They will replace existing obstacles, made of birch, after trials showed they led to an 11% reduction in the risk of falling.

Exeter, Market Rasen and Wincanton had already used padded hurdles.

Now the eight remaining Jockey Club racecourses which stage jumps fixtures will follow suit.

The change will be introduced by October of this year at Cheltenham and Aintree and by the start of the 2026-27 campaign at the other tracks - Carlisle, Haydock, Huntingdon, Kempton, Sandown and Warwick.

Racecourse officials, vets and trainers provided feedback that minor injuries such as cuts and scrapes were substantially reduced with padded hurdles.

"Following extensive research and analysis, it is evident that padded hurdles provide a safer alternative to traditional birch hurdles, while still presenting the same jumping challenge and spectacle for racing fans," said Jon Pullin, the Jockey Club's head of racing and clerk of the course at Cheltenham.