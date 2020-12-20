Chelsea's Reece James waiting to find out whether knee injury requires surgery but faces spell out even without

Chelsea's Reece James waiting to find out whether knee injury requires surgery but faces spell out - PA

Chelsea right-back Reece James is facing a spell on the sidelines as he waits to find out whether or not he will need surgery on a knee injury.

James has been managing a problem with his knee that will not go away and got worse after the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea decided to scan James at their Cobham training ground and he is now waiting to find out what course of action the club decide to take.

James may either have to sit out of the next few weeks, potentially missing the busy Christmas period, or undergo surgery to seek a more permanent fix.

Whether or not Chelsea have to take immediate action is also being decided, but James is expected to miss Monday night’s Premier League game against West Ham United.

Losing James for any length of time would be a big blow to Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard after the 21-year-old moved ahead of captain Cesar Azpilicueta as first-choice right-back.

Despite playing in defence, James is also an important attacking weapon for Chelsea, who are aiming to bounce back from successive defeats against West Ham.

James has provided Chelsea with an attacking threat - Getty Images

Azpilicueta is a more than able deputy, but Lampard will want as many players as fit as possible with Chelsea about to play four Premier League games in 14 days.

After the visit of West Ham, Chelsea play Arsenal and Aston Villa in the space of 48 hours before entertaining Manchester City on January 3.

Other than impressing for Chelsea, James has also forced his way into England manager Gareth Southgate’s plans and is hoping not to be ruled out too long.

Although England do not play again until March, competition in the right-back position is particularly fierce with James battling against Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier.