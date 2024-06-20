Chelsea's partner club in talks for England youngster

[Getty Images]

Chelsea’s partner club Strasbourg are in talks to sign England Under-20 international Archie Brown from Ghent.

The Alsace club - owner almost entirely by Chelsea's parent company BlueCo - are keen to sign a left-back this summer and have identified Brown, 22, who left English football to build a career in Belgium.

Brown also has other Premier League options as Strasbourg aim to drive down his estimated £7m asking price.

The former Derby County youngster has taken an unusual development pathway, leaving English football for Ineos-owned Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland in 2021 before joining Ghent last summer.

The Blues would monitor his development in France as they seek to benefit from their fledgling multi-club model, which is partly based on the successful 11-team City Football Group, led by Premier League champions Manchester City.